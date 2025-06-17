Insecurity: Benue Assembly Urges Alia To Enforce Anti-Open Grazing Law

Share

The Benue State House of Assembly has called on Governor Hyacinth Alia to fully implement the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law of 2017 to end the persistent killings of innocent citizens by suspected armed Fulani herdsmen in various parts of the state.

The Assembly, during plenary on Tuesday, condemned in strong terms what it described as coordinated invasions, massacres, acts of genocide, and terrorism against residents of Yelwata in Guma Local Government Area and other parts of the state.

Following a motion of urgent public importance moved by Uche Terwase Peter, member representing Guma 1 State Constituency, the House called on the governor to declare three days of mourning—from Wednesday, June 18 to Friday, June 20, 2025—in honour of those killed in the attacks.

Hon. Uche informed the House that the armed herdsmen used sophisticated weapons, including explosives, and fuel to set homes ablaze, resulting in the complete annihilation of some nuclear and extended families of five to ten people.

Lawmakers who contributed to the debate unanimously condemned the attacks, describing them as barbaric and a form of ethnic cleansing.

The Assembly urged Governor Alia to urgently take decisive action to bring the violence to an end. It also called on citizens to remain vigilant and be ready to lawfully defend themselves and their communities in the face of escalating insecurity.

The members blamed the continued killings on the failure of security agencies to act proactively and insisted that full enforcement of the state’s anti-open grazing law is key to restoring peace and order.

Meanwhile, the House also considered the Local Government Bill, 2024, which passed second reading.

The Bill, presented by Hon. Terna Shimawua of Kyan State Constituency, seeks to enhance local government administration and promote development at the grassroots level.

Speaker of the House, Hyacinth Aondona Dajoh, referred the Bill to the House Standing Committee on Local Government, Security, and Chieftaincy Affairs for further legislative action.

