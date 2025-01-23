Insecurity: Be Proactive, Ganduje Tells Security Agencies

Share

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje has asked the security agencies to be proactive if they have to curb insecurity.

Ganduje stated this when the party’s National Working Committee (NEC) paid a condolence visit to the Niger State governor, Mohammed Umar Bago over the petrol Tanker explosion in Niger State that claimed over 70 lives.

The APC National Chairman said that the security agencies should be on the offensive, not defensive.

In his statement issued by Chief Press Secretary Edwin Olofu, Ganduje expressed concern about the reactive approach often adopted by security agencies.

He advocated for military intervention in forests, as successfully implemented during his tenure as Kano State governor, where the Folgore Forest was transformed into a military training ground, eliminating criminal activities in the area.

“We are here to pray to our friend, our brother and the good people of Niger State, we sincerely condole with the government and the good people of Niger, the families of the deceased and the injured ones.

“We appreciate how you keep Niger State safe because Niger State has the largest land mass and with the highest numbers of forest in the country which is a herculean task to keep the peace within its environs.

“Your Excellency the solution to this menace is to conquer the forest. The bandits are in the forest, why have we been on the defensive instead of being on the offensive?

“When I was the governor of Kano State I requested through the Federal Government that the military take over Falgore Forest and the military built a military training ground there that was how bandits were chased away from that forest and Kano is at peace“

Ganduje also conveyed condolences to the people of Niger State over the recent tanker explosion that claimed numerous lives, offering prayers and support to the families of the victims.

In response, Governor Bago appreciated the solidarity of the APC leadership and urged the Federal Government to address critical infrastructure, such as the Suleja-Minna road, to reduce accidents and improve safety in the state.

“ I’m standing before you on behalf of Nigerlites, we really appreciate this visit. We are doing a lot to create awareness among our people about the dangers of scooping fuel whenever such an accident occurs.”

