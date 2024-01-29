Insecurity: Be Calm With Tinubu’s Govt – Uzodinma

The Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma on Monday urged Nigerians to exercise patience with the administration of President Bola Tinubu, saying efforts are being made to resolve the ongoing security issue plaguing the country.

Uzodinma, who also doubled as the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) Chairman, Uzodinma, made the remark while speaking on the nation’s security crisis on Channels TV said is nothing new.

The governor, however, said past governments had faced same threat but were unable to address it.

The governor assured Nigerians that the administration is working to find solutions, saying there’s no need to rush.

He said: “Insecurity in Nigeria did not start with President Bola Tinubu. Recall that even under former President Umar Musa Yar’Adua, there was insecurity.

Coming up to President Goodluck Jonathan and President Mohammadu Buhari, insecurity was here in the country.

“This thing that has cumulatively been here over time is being addressed. I don’t see the reason for this hurry. It’s unreasonable to think that issues from 20 years ago would be solved in seven months. It is not magic.”