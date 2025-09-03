Insecurity: Bayelsa Sets Up Peace Drafting C’ttee

In a bid to sustain peace that is already being witnessed in Bayelsa State, a 19-man committee to push for the establishment of Community Peace Commission has been instituted in the State.

The committee has the mandate to draft a bill which will be sent to the state House Assembly to see that the Peace Commission is established for a sustainable Peace in the region.

This was the outcome of a multi stakeholder state-level dialogue held in Yenagoa yesterday with the theme, “Transformative and Sustainable Community Peace in Bayelsa State, organized by Search for Common Ground with support from the European Union.

The Drafting Committee which is being pushed by Bayelsa State Peace Architecture, will be chaired by a former Senator, Barigha Amange and co-chaired by Watson Alfred Belemote, Commissioner for Community Development who doubles as the Chairman of the State Peace Architecture (BYSPA).