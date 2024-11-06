Insecurity: Bauchi Bans Farming Of Cereals In Cities

Share

The Bauchi State Government has banned the planting of cereals in the Bauchi metropolis to stop people from using such farms for criminal activities.

The Bauchi State Environmental Protection Agency (BASEPA) Director of Inspection, Enforcement and Compliance Mohammed Usman Sale said this at a pre-test of the newly constructed user-friendly toilet at the Multi-purpose Indoor Sports Hall opposite Wunti Market Bauchi.

He said farming of crops such as maize, sor – ghum and millet within households and on the premises of ministries, departments and agencies in major towns posed security threats.

Sale hailed WaterAid Nigeria for funding the construction of the userfriendly toilet. He appealed to the Wunti Market Traders Association leadership and the road transport workers in the market to keep away hoodlums from the toilet site as well as ensure the entire location is free of human faeces and garbage.

