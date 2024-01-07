Insecurity: Battling Consequences Of Ignored Distress Calls

For some observers, many deaths would have been averted in Northern Nigeria if only security agents responded to distress calls in good time. With reports of a rising wave of killings and abductions in the region, there are fresh calls for the government to step up its fight against terrorism and banditry. LADESOPE LADELOKUN writes

Ishaq Umar Kokori, registrar at the Yobe State Polytechnic, Gaidam, at the time he was murdered by Boko Haram terrorists, had thought leaving Damaturu for Gaidam in Yobe State would make him escape the bombs and bullets of Boko Haram terrorists after the group threatened to make Damaturu hell for residents. Alas! He was wrong. The same terrorists that made him flee Damaturu, killed him and his four children on his way to Gaidam but spared his wife to spread the sad news of the gruesome murder of her loved ones. The late registrar’s son, Idris, a student of Federal Polytechnic, Damaturu, at the time, said he never knew his father had been murdered until two days after the incident. Consistent with their style, according to another student of the polytechnic, Mustapha Daiba, Boko Haram terrorists had written to residents about their plan to unleash mayhem following the killing of one of their members by security agents.

“Boko Haram dropped a letter in our school. They wanted us to leave, else they would attack us. They came a week after and they started shooting every- where.One of the attackers was seen on a queue in a bank in Damaturu by a customer in the bank some days after the incident. He alerted the security agents about his presence and the terrorist was rounded up. When he was confronted, he said he was a Boko Haram member and they were free to kill him. He was killed a day after but that led them to write to Damaturu residents that they were going to make life hell for them. They actually did because my friend’s father and siblings were killed when they were trying to leave the city. They slaughtered many, bombed many places. They could not be stopped by security agents, ” Daiba told Sunday Telegraph.

Ten years after the aforementioned murder of the Kokoris, the theatre of horror appears to have been shifted to some states in the North West and North Central zones from the North East states of Yobe and Borno as some residents told Sunday Telegraph that attacks by the insurgents had subsided to a large extent. Meanwhile, on the eve of Christmas in 2023, Plateau, a state in the North Central part of Nigeria got its dose of horror when at least, 190 people were reportedly killed following attacks in different parts of the state by unknown gunmen, leaving the families in tears and sorrow. Like the Damaturu attacks, residents, reports say, were notified of the plan to attack and distress calls were made but scores still got dispatched to early graves.

For instance, in an interview on Arise TV, the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the Middle Belt Forum, Stanley Kavwam, claimed the military was aware of the identity of the attackers and their hideouts, adding that the security agencies knew that an attack would be launched before the Christmas Eve massacre. He added: “They received about 37 distress calls. That is ‘Operation Safe Haven’ or the Joint Task Force. About 37 distress calls! Yet nothing was done.” Meanwhile, Plateau State governor, Caleb Mutfwang, recently revealed that no fewer than 64 communities in the state had been displaced by terrorists. For close to two decades, Sunday Telegraph observes, the security challenge in northern Nigeria has assumed an alarming dimension and the tears occasioned by missing and murdered persons still flow.

Sunday Telegraph reports that from Boko Haram’s transformation to banditry and kidnapping, Nigeria’s insecurity situation has assumed different dimensions amid growing statistics of casualties. Meanwhile, analysts have traced the worsening security situation in the region to poverty, alarming figures of out-of -school children and lack of the political will to tackle the nagging security question in the region. According section 14B of the 1999 Constitution as amended, the welfare and security of the people, it states, shall be the primary purpose of government. Questions are, however, being raised in some quarters about how the government has fulfilled its obligation to the people.

Diary of ignored distress calls

For some observers, some of the killings in some parts of Nigeria would have been averted if security agents acted promptly when distress calls were put across to them. In 2019, Hassan Attahiru, the Emir of Bungudu, Zamfara State, had accused the Nigeria Air Force (NAF) of ignoring distress calls put across to it when bandits attacked communities under his control. He told a national newspaper ( not Sunday Telegraph) that bandits attacked his domain in broad daylight and killed 15 people, noting that banditry had become worse despite the intervention of the military. “Just on Saturday, in my domain, the bandits struck in broad daylight and killed 15 people. Thirteen people died instantly, while two others gave up the ghost later. “The worst of all was that when the local government chairman alerted the head of the Air Force to the attack, the response he got from the other end was that he was not supposed to have picked his (of the LG chairman) call, ‘since you people have decided to disgrace us.’

“When the council chairman informed me of what transpired, I picked my phone and called the Air Force commander. Three times I did, but he never picked my calls and since Saturday, he has yet to return my calls,” Emir of Bun- gudu disclosed. In the same vein, in 2021, Zamfara law- makers had accused security personnel of ignoring distress calls, stating that security formations in the state failed to respond to distress calls from communities under attack by armed bandits. Specifically, a member of the assembly, representing Kaura Namoda South, Anas Sarkin-Fada, had said despite numerous calls to the security agencies by members of his constituency, when Kyambarawa village was attacked, no officer responded. He said the bandits conveniently killed and abducted many people in the village without any challenge by security agents; something he said could have been averted if they were alive to their responsibilities.

Also, in 2018, Amnesty International (AI) had accused the Nigerian military of failing to act on advance warnings that a convoy of Boko Haram fighters was heading towards Dapchi, Yobe State, on the day 110 school girls were reportedly abducted. According to Osai Ojigho, AI director in Nigeria, evidence available to Amnesty International, “suggests that there are insufficient troops deployed in the area, and that an absence of patrols and the failure to respond to warnings and engage with Boko Haram contributed to this tragedy.” Amnesty International further stated that “a police source in Dapchi told Amnesty International that officers fled be- cause they feared that the Boko Haram fighters would overpower them. “During the attack, army officials both in Geidam and Damaturu were again alerted. The military only arrived in Dapchi one hour after Boko Haram left.”

‘How poor motivation, corruption kill insecurity war’

In 2022, some aggrieved soldiers had in an open letter to the president accused top military officers of corruption, lamenting their unpaid allowances by the military finance corps. The soldiers had alleged that they con- tinue to buy their uniforms themselves and every other kit needed to protect the people and the nation, accusing President Muhammadu Buhari of not curbing corruption among some top military officers while soldiers lament daily. The letter read: “We want to start by saying that it is a shame on General Muhammadu Buhari for failing to address the financial mismanagement of Nigerian soldiers while they continue to cry on the daily basis. “Soldiers of the Nigerian Army have complained severally how their money is being short paid by the Army Finance and nobody is saying anything about it.

“Nigerian soldiers have complained severally how they have been given 20 percent of the 100 per cent allowance which was signed into law by the President Buhari since 2017, which is known as MAFA. No one is saying anything and the President is not interested to follow up or investigating the matter. “The salary of our soldiers is being paid through POS, phone transfer in connection with banks by the army finance department. Our soldiers have been crying but no one is saying anything. “Our Soldiers continue to buy their uniforms themselves and every other kit needed to protect the people and the nation. No uniform allowance, no boot allowance, and nobody is saying anything. “The soldiers we don’t see as anything are the ones that are keeping this country moving. They are using their lives as a wedges between Nigerians and our adversaries. “When these boys will strike, they won’t be able to enjoy all the money they are stealing and hiding for their children.

When they will strike, running to another country will be too late for us. When they will strike, they won’t be room for amendment. “Pay our soldiers their money in full and do it now. Army finance should not have anything to do with our soldiers’ salaries and allowances.” Speaking to soldiers on the need to earn the confidence of Nigerians, the Chief of Army Staff, Taoreed Lagbaja, said: ” You are the people’s army.You must respond to distress calls and you must respond as quickly as possible. And when you respond, you must give feedbacks.”

Govt either complicit or incompetent – Inibehe Effiong

For rights activist and lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, the killings being witnessed in the country showed that the government has abandoned its primary responsibility, which is the security and welfare of the people. In a chat with Sunday Telegraph, Effiong said there was no excuse for the cycle of killings that Nigeria has witnessed. “I think one can even describe it as genocidal in the sense that the killings are organised. They are clearly targeted at a group of people and the government has proven itself to be either complicit in the killings or grossly incompetent in addressing this matter. One begins to wonder whether the government really accords value to a Nigerian life. When Buhari was in government, Nigerians complained about these killings.

The same thing with former President Goodluck Jonathan and so on. President Bola Tinubu, while running for president, ,said he was coming to renew hope. The slogan itself is problematic because you can only renew what already exists. And at the time Tinubu was running for president, there was a complete sense of hopelessness. Nonetheless, given his background, one would have thought he would be more inclined to address- ing the spate of killings, especially in the middle belt , targeted at the indigenous people of Plateau, Benue, Southern Kaduna, majorly the Christian dominated areas in the north.

“So far, President Tinubu has not exceeded the capacity to arrest the situation. That really worries me. Let’s hope this will stop. Let’s hope that the government will wake up to its responsibility. Right now, no practical steps have been taken. The words of the president are clearly meaningless to most Nigerians. That’s what it has been over the years. That is what it is under Tinubu. After the attack on the eve of Christmas in Plateau State, the President made certain proclamations. A few days after, another attack took place. What does that tell you?”

I’ll win battle to keep Nigeria safe – Tinubu

Reacting to the hues and cries about Nigeria’s security situation, President Bola Tinubu had at the Chief of Army Staff Annual Conference in December 2023, in Maiduguri, Borno State, expressed his readiness to secure Nigeria, stating that he will win the battle to keep Nigeria safe. Tinubu assured Nigerians that he would continue to support the military for the peace of Nigeria, stating his administration’s commitment to advancing the ongoing modernization process with- in the military, with a focus on improving mobility, communications, and offensive striking capabilities remained resolute. The president had in August of the same year boasted that Nigeria was recording positive results in the security challenges facing her due to the commitment, dedication and steadfastness of his appointed service chiefs.

Nigerians should be encouraged to carry guns -Ogunlewe

Speaking in an interview with Sunday Telegraph, former Minister of Works and elder statesman, Chief Adeseye Ogunlewe, said the security challenges facing Nigeria was not limited to Nigeria alone, noting that every country must be ready to provide workable solutions to its problems. According to him, what Nigeria needs now is state police. He added that Nigerians should be encouraged to bear firearms to defend themselves. “It is not peculiar to Nigeria. It has happened in Brazil. It has happened in the Philippines. It has happened almost everywhere in the world. It depends on how you’re ready to face it. Bandits are human beings like us and they cannot be taking us for granted, killing our people and we are watching them. What do we do? We have to be capable of retaliating and forcing them to run away.

We cannot allow them to be killing our people. What must we do? We start with state police. If there’s state police, each state will be able to defend their citizens. Under our constitution, life and welfare of the people is as important as human rights. “Internal security is basically,under our constitution-the responsibility of the police-not the military.We have so involved our military so much in our internal security that we can’t allow it to continue. In the past…that’s the reason for MOPOL(Mobile Police). MOPOL officers were trained a lot higher than normal police to fight this kind of insurgency, to face banditry, to face any form of insurrection and we did not involve the military at that time. Another option is for us to have a MOPOL that has 300,000 men in strength. Let the military go back to the barracks. Let the police take over. We have so many security agencies that we can also train to combat this insurgency.”

On why everyone should bear firearms, he explained: “The other option is for everyone to defend themselves. Under our constitution, under the Firearms Act, a Nigerian is supposed to have firearms in self defence. Why can’t we encourage it? Let people acquire arms in self defence. Why can’t we encourage it? Let people acquire arms. Let them be trained. Let them be licensed. Our law permits it. So, this sort of indiscriminate killing would stop because they don’t know the number of people that have licenses to carry arms in the community. It is just for self defence but it has to be regulated. “Before, in this our estate, armed robbers usually come in the night but a few of us have licensed guns. And it was difficult to overpower and overwhelm us. And at each occasion, we faced them and they would run away. That was the way we protected ourselves. You cannot allow your people to just be killed indiscriminately and you keep quiet.

We must map out a solution. You know a Nigerian well trained police would have gotten women to marry them, so that they could get information about their lives. Policemen are trained like that, to sacrifice their lives for their career. But in this case, nobody is planning. ” He urged security agents to put on their creativity cap by looking beyond firearms and ammunition, stating that the current security situation would deter investors. “How to combat them is not just to fight…No! No!! No!!!. You have to plan and infiltrate them to know where they are, what they do and how they move. You can have drones. Drones can track them.

Drones can know where they are. We are just reluctant to face them and we should not allow this to happen because it is becoming embarrassing as a nation. We are happy looking for foreign investors. Which foreign investors will come and get killed on the field. That’s why you don’t have large scale agriculture. We have to train a special squad to fight this battle. Where is our MOPOL?” For security expert and consultant, Dickson Osagie, the spate of insecurity in some parts of the country should be addressed as an emergency situation, stating that no human life is worth killing for anything. In a chat with Sunday Telegraph, Osagie described the response measures by Nigeria’s security agencies as deficient. He, however, called for an effective community policing system to curb the activities of bandits and terrorists.