Insecurity: Bandits, Security Outfit Clash Leaves Over 30 Killed In Niger

Following a gun duel between bandits and a Volunteer Security outfit called “Yan Sa Kai”, over thirty persons have been killed in the Dogon-Dawa community in the Mariga local government area of Niger state.

It was gathered that the clash between the said security outfit and the suspected bandits which occurred over the weekend left scores of Bandits killed and injured.

According to findings, the Yan Sa Kai were trailing the suspected bandits’ movement into their hideout when they were unexpectedly ambushed leading to casualties from both sides after a serious exchange of gunfire.

Sources who pleaded anonymity said there were casualties from the bandits’ side but refused to say exactly the number of them injured or killed as well.

Confirming the incident, the Chairman of the Mariga local government council, Abbas Kasuwar Garba expressed concerns adding that, the state government will investigate the circumstances that led to the incident.

During an interview, the chairman said farmers are now preparing for the farming season and would need a peaceful and secure environment.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Wasiu Abiodun said the Police are aware and currently carrying out investigations.