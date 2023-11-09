Insecurity: Bandits Kill 11 People, Raze 60 Silos In Fresh Attacks In Sokoto

A rampaging bandits have killed 11 people and rustled over 300 animals in two separate attacks in the Gandi District Area of Sokoto State.

They also rustled over 100 cows, 200 sheep and goats belonging to the community, while abducting other people.

The affected communities were Gidan-Buwai and Maikujera villages in the Local Government Area of the state.

New Telegraph reports that the separate attacks occurred between the two communities in less than a week.

An eyewitness account, Alhaji Salisu Lawalli Gandi said the bandits who attacked the Gidan-Buwai community stormed the village on that fateful Monday night around 10.30 pm.

Gandi further explained that the insurgents raiding motorcycles numbering over 100 arrived and surrounded Gidan-Buwai village with sophisticated weapons and immediately started shorting guns sporadically and killed and injured others.

He described the attack as the worst incident as the bandit razed down many houses, over 60 silos, 10 motorcycles, 5 vehicles and 7 people sustained various degrees of injuries.

According to him, the bandits also burgled many shops and carted away essential commodities and food items.

The gunmen also conducted an intensive and thorough house-house search for vigilante members.

However, a few days ago the bandit also attacked Maikujera village and killed five people many sustained various degrees of injuries.

Those sustained injuries have been admitted to the trauma section in the Usmanu Danfodiyo Teaching Hospital (UDUTHS), receiving medical treatment.