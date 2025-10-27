Insecurity: Bandits Impose N15m Levy On Sokoto Community, Residents Appeal For Urgent Help

Bazar Community and environ villages in Yabo Local Government Area of Sokoto State have demanded the state government’s intervention as terrorists demanded a levy of N15 million or risk series of attacks.

They are also threatening that failure to pay the imposed levy may result in losing their farm produce as revealed by the aggrieved community members.

A resident of the area, Alhaji Dauda Umar, who spoke in an interview stated that: “It is true that the bandits demanded a ransom of N15 million from us, threatening to cause harm if we don’t comply.

However, Umar explained that, “I don’t have any direct knowledge of their plans, but I heard that they demanded N15 million from our community. “Am certain that the bandits have been to our town before, and they’ve been demanding ransom from us.

“I’m not sure when they’ll collect the money, but the levy was imposed and arrangement to pay is in progress. “The bandits came and attacked our town on a Friday around 11:40 pm and left at 1:06 am, on that fateful day.

“They took seven people with them and later released the village head and five others after warning them not to report the incident. “They also looted shops and stole goods worth millions of naira.

“The bandits have been attacking our community for years, and it’s surprising they know our town so well. “We’ve informed the authorities, including the police, but we need more support to tackle this security challenge,” he said. The people of Bazzar are appealing to the chairman of Yabo Local Government to help address the security issue.