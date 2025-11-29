Insecurity: Bandits Closer To South West, But We’ll Chase Them Away, Says Ooni Of Ife

…demands support from govs to tackle banditry in region.

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, yesterday confirmed that bandits are moving closer to the South West while revealing the details of the meeting of the Southern Governors Forum with traditional rulers in Iperu-Remo, the country home of Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun.

Noting that the intelligence gathering available to the traditional throne has shown a steady movement of terrorists in the region, the monarch, however, assured that the bandits would be chased away in no time.

Speaking in a live television programme on Channels Television, Politics Today, Oba Ogunwusi stated that the event was aimed at stemming the tide of insecurity occasioned by armed banditry and insurgency ravaging the country.

In the interview monitored by Saturday Telegraph, Oba Ogunwusi, who is the Co-chairman of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria, (NCTRN) also noted that the meeting was a pre-emptive one for the people of southern Nigeria, particularly those in the South West.

Commenting on recent happenings in neighbouring Kwara State in the North Central Region, Oba Ogunwusi stated that the major talking points at the well-attended meeting was the need to empower the traditional institutions in various communities by the state governors to fight the scourge.

While maintaining that the scourge was getting home to his Yoruba speaking people, the monarch said: “For both the race and our people, there is much danger because we are very accommodating. “In any Yoruba setting, you will see people from all ethnic groups in Nigeria within the South West region.

“We are tackling it head long, we have intelligence information that they are coming in close to us, but we will send them back.

“It has happened in the past history, in the 17th and 18th centuries, we did that, we have never been conquered and it’s not going to happen and that is the reason we are aligning with the political class, which is our governors. “We have told them to live with us, we will guide them.

We understand our forests very well through our people and we would continue to guide them, they should just back us up. “So far so good, we have all aligned to that and that’s what we are doing. “It’s not negotiable and we are not going back,” Oba Ogunwusi said.