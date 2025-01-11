Insecurity: Banditry Would Have Been Eradicated If Current Efforts Began Two Years Ago – Gobir

Share

Erstwhile Senator Ibrahim Abdullahi Gobir has expressed optimism that the ongoing efforts to combat banditry will yield positive results, particularly in the Sokoto Eastern Senatorial District.

Gobir, who now represents the North West geopolitical zone at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), has expressed concern about the insecurity.

“I believe that if the current momentum is sustained, banditry will be eradicated,” he stated. “In fact, if these efforts had begun two years ago, we likely wouldn’t be facing this issue today.”

The senator recalled his motion to designate bandits as terrorists during his tenure.

He noted that this classification enables the government to utilize military equipment, such as those ordered from the United States, to combat banditry effectively.

With bandits now officially recognized as terrorists, Gobir believes the government is better equipped to ensure security prevails.

In an interview with journalists in Sokoto, Gobir stated that the government is now taking the issue seriously and is ready to take bold steps to address it.

However, he noted that his main concern is the insecurity in his area, which has been affecting him for quite some time.

He revealed that he has been engaging with the government and security agencies to find a lasting solution.

He commended the government’s efforts in tackling banditry but urged them to intensify their efforts to bring the situation under control.

Regarding the recent tensions between Nigeria and Niger, Gobir stated that the situation would not have a negative impact on his people.

He expressed confidence that the situation would be resolved soon, as many people have understood that there is no need to attack anybody.

Gobir commended the government’s efforts in sending reputable individuals to Niger to resolve the issue.

