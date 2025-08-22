Insecurity: Banditry, Floods, Deaths Affecting North’s Devt –ACF

The Northern socio-cultural and political organization, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) yesterday lamented the socio-economic situation in the region, saying that the North has been battered by insecurity, natural disasters like flood and deaths of some of its illustrious leaders.

Speaking at the 78th National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the Forum in Kaduna, ACF Chairman, Chief Mamman Mike Osuman (SAN), lamented that the forum was mourning the passing of prominent sons of the region, including former President Muhammadu Buhari, ex-Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Mohammed Lawal Uwais, former ACF Chairman, Chief Audu Ogbeh, renowned philanthropist, Alhaji Aminu Dantata, and former Minister of Education, Prof Jubril Aminu.

The Northern leader said the spate of tragedies is even beyond prominent leaders, as children, young people, and the aged continued to die from floods, accidents, and attacks by bandits, gunmen and terrorists. Osuman said the pains that the region is presently going through is enormous. “We have lost leaders of stature and ordinary citizens alike — to natural causes, to insecurity, and to disasters.

“This calls for deep introspection and ceaseless prayers,” and minute silence for the souls of the departed. He warned that this was no time for complacency, stressing that insecurity, crimes and environmental disasters have pushed families and communities into despair.

“This is not the time to sit on the fence or, like the ostrich, bury our heads in the sand. “The North must remain united and vigilant against deceit, avarice, misinformation, and treachery,” he warned. Despite the mood, the ACF Chairman said preparations for its 25th anniversary celebrations billed for October remain on course.

Committees, according to Osuman, were already working to deliver “a profound and historic event” to reflect the forum’s resilience. He also reminded members that ACF remains strictly non-partisan, noting that while individuals may have personal political leanings, the forum would not be dragged into party politics.