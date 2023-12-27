Insecurity: Bago urges NAF to sustain onslaught on terrorists

Niger State Governor Mohammed Bago has commended the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) for its effort at curtailing criminal activities in the state. He urged the NAF to sustain its effort in crushing terrorists.

Bago said these when he received the Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar Government House. He said the state government is working with law enforcement agencies to protect the borders. Abubakar thanked Bago for his commitment to tackling insecurity, adding that the NAF would not stop bombarding terrorist camps in the state. He commended the governor for his peopleoriented policies, which he described as initiatives that align with the Federal Government’s approach to tackling insecurity.