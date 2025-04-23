New Telegraph

Insecurity: Bago Imposes Curfew, Bans Tricycles, Okada

Niger State Governor Umaru Bago yesterday imposed a 6pm-to-6am curfew on Minna following the security challenges facing the capital city.

According to him, the movement of commercial motorcycle (Okada) and tricycle operators is now restricted between 6pm and 6am.

However, he said medical emergencies were exempt from the curfew. Bago made the announcement at a security meeting with traditional rulers and heads of security agencies.

However, he said medical emergencies were exempt from the curfew. Bago made the announcement at a security meeting with traditional rulers and heads of security agencies.

Minna has witnessed a resurgence of thuggery, attacks, and killings, raising concerns among residents. The governor stressed that the government would not sit idly, while criminals continued to attack and kill innocent citizens.

He also directed district, village, and ward heads to commence proper documentation of visitors to their domains. Furthermore, he warned that any house found to be harbouring suspected criminals or drug cartels would be demolished.

