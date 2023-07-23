Insecurity: Bago Commiserates With Kagara Emirate Over Attacks

...says “We are not resting on our oars to fight the menace”

Niger State Governor, Rt. Hon. Mohammed Umaru Bago has sympathized with the people of Kagara Emirate over the banditry attack in Garin Gabas Community.

It would be recalled that an unconfirmed number of persons lost their lives and three persons were kidnapped over the weekend.

While commiserating with the families of the victims, the governor appealed to the people to show more understanding with his administration as he is not leaving anything to chance as regards securing of lives and property of the citizens of the state.

He also called on the people to be security cautious and provide intelligence to relevant authorities for proactive steps in addressing the situation.

Governor Umaru Bago in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim described the attack as unfortunate.

He applauded the bravery of the security personnel who engaged the bandits and assured them of continuous support as his administration prioritized the safety and well-being of the citizens of the state.

He prayed for the quick recovery of the two injured security operatives and the safe return of those kidnapped.

It was reliably gathered that security operatives stationed at the Garin Gabas Primary School engaged the bandits while passing through one of their major routes in the area with cattle suspected to have been rustled and two of the security personnel sustained injuries.

The injured security personnel are receiving treatment in a government health facility while three people were kidnapped.