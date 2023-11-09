Insecurity Badly Handled By Previous Governments – Matawalle

The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, on Thursday, lamented that previous administrations did not properly address the problem of insecurity bedeviling the country.

Matawalle made the lamentation when he appeared with the substantive Minister of Defence, Abubakar Badaru, before the Senate Committee on Defence, to interact on the issue of insecurity in the country.

He said, “As a former Governor of Zamfara I know what I went through on the issue of insecurity, particularly banditry which is new to us in the North West.

“The issue of Boko Haram is new in the northeast and our system because of what has transpired in previous governments, the issue was not taken seriously and not well tackled.

“However, today, actions are being made and decisive operations taken against the criminal elements.

The issue of security needs collective cooperation from State, Local and Federal governments for Nigerians. We need key legislation as well, to tackle the problem.

“Provision has just been made for two new attack helicopters which would help in confronting the menace.”

But in his earlier submission, the Minister of Defence told the Committee that there is synergy among the Service Chiefs in the fight against insecurity in the country.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Committee, Senator Ahmad Lawan (APC Yobe North), assured the two ministers of appropriate appropriation for Defence in the 2024 budget, saying, “Security comes before anything else and the government is very much aware of that.”