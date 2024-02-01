Insecurity: Asefon Urges Nigerians To Support Tinubu’s Efforts

The Senior Special Assistant on Students Engagement, Sunday Asefon has called on Nigerians to support the ongoing efforts of President Bola Tinubu to secure lives and properties by exposing criminal elements inside their communities.

Aseafon in a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday also urged the security services to find and free the Emure-Ekiti primary school students who were abducted while travelling to Eporo-Ekiti for their day at school.

“I am deeply pained over the unfortunate killing of two of our revered traditional rulers in Ekiti State, the Onimojo of Imojo- Ekiti, Oba Olatunde Samuel Olusola, and the Elesun of Esun-Ekiti, Oba David Babatunde Ogunsola.

“On behalf of my family, I extend our condolences to His Excellency Governor Abiodun Oyebanji, The Executive Governor of Ekiti State, and the good people of Ekiti State, especially the families and subjects of our departed kings.

“I am calling on the security agencies to track and rescue the primary school pupils from Emure-Ekiti who were kidnapped on their way from school at Eporo-Ekiti.

“I equally wish to appeal to the Citizenry to volunteer useful information that will aid in nabbing these murderers to the security agencies.

“This is indeed a challenging time for our nation and my people of Ekiti State in particular, but we must remain resolute in our support to the committed leadership of His Excellency President Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in his avid efforts to secure the lives of Nigerians,” he noted.