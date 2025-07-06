Insecurity: Army, Forest Guards Set For Deployment In Kwara

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has assured stakeholders in the Lafiagi axis of Kwara North of the government’s sustained efforts to rid the region of criminal elements responsible for violent crimes.

The Governor gave the assurance during a high-level security briefing held in Ilorin with the leadership of the Lafiagi Descendants’ Development Union (LADDU), led by Dr. Abdullahi Jibril Mohammed Lafiagi.

Governor AbdulRazaq acknowledged the deepening concerns of residents in the affected areas and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to a multi-stakeholder approach to tackle insecurity.

The meeting came as the Nigerian Army finalised plans to launch sustained operations in forested areas across Kwara North and South, which have been identified as hideouts for criminal gangs. The military campaign will involve newly trained forest guards who will be deployed to remote and isolated zones to support security operations.

“These operations will flush out criminal elements from their hideouts and restore lasting peace in the affected communities,” a statement released on Sunday morning read. “Measures are also being taken to ensure these criminals do not regroup or relocate elsewhere.”

The government also confirmed its ongoing collaboration with the Office of the National Security Adviser to tackle the threat comprehensively, particularly in flashpoints across Ifelodun, Edu, and Patigi local government areas.

“No one can dismiss the genuine concerns of our communities,” the statement continued. “However, it is crucial to understand that sensitive security matters demand careful analysis, strategic planning, and coordinated execution to achieve sustainable results.”

The state government called for continued cooperation from local stakeholders and urged the public to remain vigilant while security efforts intensify across the region.