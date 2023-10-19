Insecurity: Army Flags Off Operation To Checkmate Criminals In Kwara

…As Kwara govt rallies support for security agencies

The Nigerian Army has flagged off a military exercise in parts of Ifelodun Local Government of Kwara State to flush out criminal elements and strengthen security of lives and properties in the area.

Conducted by troops from the 22 Brigade, the operation is codenamed Operation Still Water III and is holding in Oro Ago and adjoining areas.

For its success, the Kwara State Government has implored traditional rulers and stakeholders to cooperate with the Nigerian Army and other security agencies by giving them timely information they require to achieve their constitutional responsibilities of safeguarding the citizens.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq made the plea in Oro-Ago at the flag-off ceremony of the Exercise Still Waters lll.

Represented by the Deputy Governor, Mr Kayode Alabi, the Governor said the Nigerian Army, working in synergy with sister services and other security agencies, is desirous of meeting the expectations of Nigerians in tackling the security challenges in the area and beyond.

Their success, he said, depends on the support given to them by different communities.

AbdulRazaq said the military exercise is another effort to checkmate and ward off criminal elements from gaining a toehold in the State and Nigeria as a whole.

“It’s a thing of joy that the Nigerian Army and other security agencies are synergizing to stamp out different violent crimes such as terrorism, insurgency, banditry, and kidnapping amongst other violent crimes. We are succeeding, regardless of the mutation of these criminal elements in whatever form,” he said.

The Governor specially commended the Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja for his visionary leadership style and strategic thinking in conceiving the idea of organizing this exercise.

He applauded the General Officer Commanding 2 Division Nigerian Army Major General B. A Alabi for ensuring the conduct of this exercise.

He also appreciated the Commander 22 Brigade Ilorin, Brigadier General Adebayo Babalola, for his support in sustaining peace and stability in Kwara State.

The Brigade commander of 22 Armoured Brigade Sobi, Brigadier General Adebayo Babalola, said Exercise Still Water is to ensure peaceful, stable and secured environment for the celebration of the festive seasons and ensure economic activities continue to thrive without fear and panic.

He warned criminals to stay away from Kwara State, also seeking the support of the people of the state by providing information that will be essential to clear criminals out of the State.