Insecurity: Army Deploys Modern Equipment Against Terrorists

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja yesterday announced that the Nigerian Army had deployed modern equipment for operations across the country in its move to tackle insurgency, banditry, terrorism and other criminal activities. Lagbaja, represented by the General Officer Commanding of the 8 Division of the Nigerian Army, Maj-Gen. Godwin Mut-kut, said this at a media event organised by the Army in Sokoto.

He said the military would continue to implement strategies that span relevant measures across kinetic and non-kinetic lines of operations. The COAS said: “I am glad to state that the Nigerian Army has taken delivery of some modern equipment and other combat enablers while the provisions of more have been finalised. “The new additions to our operational capacity have been deployed and their effects are been witnessed across various theatres of operations.

“In consonance with my command philosophy, measures have been emplaced to ensure that our troops are well trained and motivated to adequately discharge their constitutional responsibilities. “The culmination of these efforts is increasing tempo in all our operations and some remarkable success across the theatres.”

According to him, the deployment of troops across the country is to quickly check the security challenges facing all regions. Lagbaja said the deployment was carefully done to deal with the multiplicity of security challenges in the respective regions. He said: “It is important to state that the activities of non- state actors that seek to undermine the security, well-being and collective prosperity of our country would be highly degraded and almost non-existent without the collaboration of some unpatriotic and unscrupulous persons in the society.”

The military chief appealed to journalists to deny criminal elements in the North West the oxygen to thrive by propagating their nefarious activities. According to him, his call became necessary because terrorists and insurgents thrive on propaganda.