Insecurity: Army Chief Visits Gov Alia In Benue

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, on Tuesday paid a visit to the Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, as part of efforts to address the insecurity in the state.

According to a post shared on his X account, the governor said Oluyede and the top military leadership visited to restore peace following the incessant killings of our people by armed herders, militias, and other violent groups.

The governor also assured the residents that the state government remains fully committed to supporting all lawful efforts aimed at ending the senseless killings and restoring peace across all affected communities.

“The COAS has come not only to assess the situation personally but to take decisive action. He has already ordered the deployment of additional troops and will be holding high-level strategy meetings with all field commanders.

“He will also visit attacked communities, boost troop morale, and lead from the front lines. I commend the COAS and the Nigerian Army for this bold and proactive step. Our people deserve protection, justice, and peace,” he said.

“I also appeal to our people to remain calm, cooperate with security agencies, and continue to provide credible information that can aid their operations. Together, we will overcome these challenges and usher in a new era of peace and security.” he added.

