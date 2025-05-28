Insecurity: Armed Herdsmen Have Occupied Quarter Of Benue – Sebastian

Share

Renowned legal luminary and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Sebastian Hon, has raised serious concern over the escalating wave of insecurity in Benue State, warning that violent attacks by armed herdsmen have resulted in the occupation of nearly a quarter of the state’s landmass.

In a strongly worded letter addressed to the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), and the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), and made available to New Telegraph in Makurdi, Hon called for immediate and decisive action to halt the killings and displacement of citizens across the state.

“The killings in Benue by these invaders have become a daily occurrence, and no one is challenging the murderers,” the senior lawyer wrote. “The people are greeted each day by horrifying news of their loved ones being killed, maimed, or driven from their ancestral homes.”

Hon emphasized that the scale of the crisis now represents a grave existential threat to the people of Benue, revealing that an estimated quarter of the state has been forcefully taken over by heavily armed herders, rendering countless farmers homeless and turning them into refugees on their own soil.

He urged the federal government and security agencies to adopt a comprehensive and strategic overhaul of current military operations, warning that failure to act swiftly could lead to further loss of lives and potential long-term destabilization of the region.

The legal expert criticized what he described as “inconsistent and ineffective” security strategies, noting that recent deployments have failed to address the larger issue of heavily armed herdsmen, whose incursions have escalated in frequency and brutality.

“The deployment of police personnel to these crisis areas on motorcycles is grossly inadequate. It is a mismatch against the scale of firepower and coordination of the invading militias,” he stated.

Hon recalled that Operation Whirl Stroke, a joint military initiative launched in May 2018 to curb herdsmen attacks in Benue, Nasarawa, Taraba, and Zamfara states, had initially recorded notable successes, including the recovery of arms and neutralization of bandits. However, he lamented that the operation has since lost momentum, with violence now spiraling out of control.

Referencing reports from Amnesty International, Hon revealed that over 2,600 people — many of them women and children — have been killed since the resurgence of violence in early 2024. He highlighted a series of deadly attacks in recent months, including the April 2025 massacre in Otobi community, Gwer West, and other parts of the state where casualty figures reportedly ranged from 56 to over 70.

“In May alone, more than 166 persons have been reported killed across various local government areas,” he wrote. “This includes the brutal sacking of Aondona village in Gwer West, where dozens of villagers were killed, a Catholic church burned, and Rev. Fr. Solomon Atongo attacked.”

Hon also referenced recent ultimatums issued by the Tiv and Idoma Traditional Councils demanding the withdrawal of herders from ancestral lands by the end of May 2025 — warnings which, he said, have been ignored, prompting a renewed wave of violence and land occupation.

He concluded by urging federal authorities to take immediate action to restore peace and order in Benue State, protect vulnerable communities, and uphold the constitutional rights of citizens to safety and ownership of their ancestral lands.

