Insecurity: Arm Constituents With Guns, Ohanaeze Youths Charge S/East Lawmakers

Following the security situation in the South-East of Nigeria, the Ohanaeze Youth Council, has urged lawmakers of South-East extraction to empower youths in their constituencies with guns and other security gadgets for self-defence.

In a press release issued in Owerri over the weekend by the National President of the group, Comrade Igboayaka O. Igboayaka, the Council highlighted Nigeria’s descent into a failed state, emphasising that the activities of terrorists and violent non-state actors like the herdsmen, bandits, and ‘unknown gunmen’ in the region necessitates urgent attention from lawmakers of South-East extraction at both state and federal levels.

Comrade Igboayaka particularly implored Igbo lawmakers to rechannel their efforts from lawmaking to empowering community youth groups with vital security equipment for self-protection against the incessant attacks by herdsmen, bandits, and terrorists in the zone.

He said: “Clearly, only living individuals can reap the benefits of laws designed to serve the people’s interests.

“The primary objective for Ndigbo at present must be self-preservation, considering Nigeria’s regression into a state of brutality and near anarchy.”

Comrade Igboayaka remarked that the ongoing killings in South-East states may have been prevented if state and National Assembly members had recognised the importance of arming community youth organisations with guns and other security equipment to secure themselves and their homelands through well-organised vigilante networks.

In light of the escalating violence, community youth leaders in various local governments must promptly engage their State House of Assembly members, Federal House of Representatives members, and Senators.

The objective is to initiate a constituents’ empowerment program that would provide community youth organizations with essential security resources and gadgets to protect their farmlands and communities from herdsmen, bandits, and terrorists.

Igboayaka maintained that security is a local matter and requires a local solution.

“The repeated launch of military operations like Python Dance and Udoka by the federal government in the Southeast has failed to significantly mitigate insecurity. “Consequently, local communities must be engaged to address insecurity effectively and complement the efforts of security personnel.

“Ndigbo, notably Igbo youths, have apparently lost trust and confidence in the South-East governors’ capacity to ensure the safety of lives and properties, resulting in the total failure of all security outfits established by South-East governors to combat insecurity.

“There’s no constituency project more crucial to Ndigbo presently than the protection of lives and properties.

“We urge all South-East legislators, both state and federal, to redirect their planned December 2025 empowerment programme to providing guns and other security gadgets,” Igboayaka added.