Insecurity: Archbishop Declared Missing In Anambra

The Nnewi Diocese in Anambra State on Saturday disclosed that Most Rev. Prof. Godwin Okpala (Retired Archbishop of the Niger Province and Bishop of Nnewi) has gone missing.

The Bishop of Nnewi Diocese, Rt. Rev. Ndubuisi Obi who made this known on Saturday urged intercessory prayers for the Archbishop.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the Archbishop was last seen on Friday, December 6, 2024, when he embarked on a journey to Umuchu, a community in the State.

According to the statement relevant authorities have been contacted, while hopeful and trusting in God’s divine intervention for a positive resolution.

The statement reads, “PRAYER ALERT from BISHOP Ndubuisi Obi of Nnewi Diocese. Dearly Beloved people of God.

“With a deeply burdened heart, we write to inform you of the distressing news that our revered Father in God, the Most Rev. Prof. Godwin Okpala (Retired Archbishop of the Niger Province and Bishop of Nnewi), has been missing since yesterday morning.

“He embarked on a journey to Umuchu accompanied by his driver but, unfortunately, never arrived at his destination.

“Since then, there has been no communication, and neither he, his driver, nor the vehicle have been located.

“We earnestly plead for your fervent prayers for their safety and swift return. The relevant authorities have been contacted, and we are hopeful and trusting in God’s divine intervention for a positive resolution.

“Please, join us in prayer of intercession, trusting in the Lord, whose watchful eyes never slumber, to bring our beloved Father in God, and his driver back to us safely.

“Thank you for standing with us in this moment of distress.

