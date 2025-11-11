Insecurity: APC Govs Urge Monarchs to Seek Divine Help

The Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) yesterday urged traditional rulers to seek divine help amid rising security threats in the country. The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors’ Forum GovernorHope Uzodinma made the call when he paid a condolence visit to Niger State Governor Umaru Bago.

The Imo State governor also appealed to religious and traditional leaders to pray for the country. Uzodinma said: “We are also encouraging our traditional rulers to conjure with the gods of our land to protect our nation.” He praised President Bola Tinubu for strength ening the security architecture of the country.

The chairman said: “We, at the subnational level, apart from supporting these ideas, will use our various states to show examples of what good governance is all about. “We will continue to work as partners in progress with the federal and local governments, to deliver the dividends of democracy.

“When we heard of the various tragedies that happened in Niger State, ranging from the flood issues, tanker explosions, derailing of vehicles, and repeated cases of loss of lives, displacement of citizens and even leaving some seriously injured and many still in various hospitals, it touched us so much and as progressive governors we give solidarity to each other when faced with challenges.

“We resolved that we find time to see one of our own to console and support him in prayers, materially, and with logistics to ensure that the families and those affected by these incidents will at least find solace while the Almighty God will grant us all the fortitude to bear the loss.” Bago lamented the rate at which the state was bedevilled by tragic incidents.