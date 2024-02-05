Insecurity: APC Chieftain Urges Nigerians To Support Tinubu

On Sunday, Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State called on Nigerians to back President Bola Tinubu in his battle against the nation’s insecurity and to put an end to disparaging remarks that could divert him.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Oyintiloye disclosed that the country’s degree of insecurity is disturbing and that this situation warranted serious consideration.

He underlined that in order to find a shared solution to the numerous insecurity issues the nation is currently facing, Nigerians must unite behind the president and his government during this time.

Oyintiloye, a lawmaker from Obokun State Constituency in the Osun State House of Assembly and a former member of the now-defunct APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), denounced the recent murders, banditry, terrorism, kidnapping, and other crimes committed by men of the underworld throughout the nation, emphasising that there is no question that the president was doing everything within his power to bring peace back to the nation.

He claims that everyone in Nigeria is going through a difficult time right now because of the recent spate of serial killings and kidnappings that have rocked the nation.

He stated that rather than of focusing on criticism that won’t help, Nigerians should find comfort in God as the government devises plans to deal with the issue.

“No one is happy with the recent killings, banditry, terrorism, and kidnappings of other criminalities across the country, but negative criticism and name-calling by the leaders of the opposition parties is not the way forward.

“What we need at the critical period is for us as stakeholders to come together, irrespective of our political affiliation, religion, or tribe, and give the present administration the needed boost and encouragement.

“Security is a collective responsibility of everyone, and that is why I am appealing to leaders of the opposition parties to stop playing cheap politics with security issues and narratives that can divide the country,” he said.