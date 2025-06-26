Insecurity: Another Bomb Blast Kills 4, Injures 10 In Borno

Four travellers were killed and 10 others injured yesterday following a bomb explosion at Komala village along the Maiduguri–Damboa Road in Borno State.

The incident, which occurred around 3:30pm, involved a Suzuki pick-up truck that ran over an improvised explosive device.

Confirming the attack, Borno State Police Command’s spokesperson, ASP Nahum Daso, said the injured victims had been rushed to the state Specialist Hospital in Maiduguri for treatment.

He said: “I confirm that the incident happened. Four persons died and 10 sustained various degrees of injuries. They have been taken to the State Specialist Hospital in Maiduguri.”

Meanwhile, the Enugu State Police Command has detained four persons for alleged criminal offences and recovered firearms, ammunition and other exhibits in separate crackdown operations.

The command’s Spokesman, SP Daniel Ndukwe, disclosed this in a statement in Enugu yesterday. Ndukwe said the operations were in furtherance of the ongoing strategic and proactive crackdown on unrepentant criminals.

He said the suspects’ offences included conspiracy, armed robbery, unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, and cultism.

He said police operatives recovered three firearms and a gun-like VL-Light Electronic Gas Igniter, eight live cartridges, one live 7.62mm calibre ammunition, and other incriminating exhibits.

The statement said: “Acting on credible information, operatives of Crack Tactical Squad with Neighbourhood Watch Group, on June 22, 2025, around 11:30a.m., arrested Esomchi Ugwu, 26; and Kosisochukwu Ukwuani, 19, at Enugu-Ngwo, Udi Local Government Area (LGA).

“One single-barrelled pistol, a cut-to-size gun and four live cartridges were recovered from them. “The suspects confessed to being members of the Black Axe Confraternity.”