Insecurity and unending call for state police

As Nigerians grapple with security challenges, it is echoes of state police, which its proponents, strongly believe will ensure better security for citizens’ lives and property given that the Nigeria Police Force that is saddled with the responsibility of maintaining law and order have failed in its responsibility. Section 214 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which deals with the operation, control, discipline and promotion in the police as well as Item 45 of the Exclusive Legislative List, Part 1 of the second schedule of the same constitution, provide that the Nigerian Police Force shall be under exclusive control of the Federal Government. It states: “There shall be a police force for Nigeria, which shall be known as the Nigeria Police Force, and subject to the provisions of this section, no other police force shall be established for the federation or any part thereof.” The constitution, also in Section 215 (2) states that “the Nigeria Police Force shall be under the command of the Inspector-General of Police and any contingents of the Nigeria Police Force stationed in a state shall, subject to the authority of the Inspector-General of Police, be under the command of Commissioner of Police of that state.” This provision, practically takes away the powers of governors, who are the chief security officers of their respective states thereby making it difficult for them to take actions on matters of security without approval of the Federal Government even in times of emergency. This, perhaps, explains why calls for restructuring of Nigeria, which has been in the front burner for some time, has establishment of state-controlled police as part of its demands. Interestingly, President Bola Tinubu, as governor of Lagos State between 1999 and 2007, was in the vanguard of the call for the Federal Government to review relevant sections of the constitution to allow states to establish and maintain their own police forces as practiced in most advanced democracies. He then said that over N12 billion, which the Lagos State government spends annually on the police in the state, was more than enough for the Lagos to float and sustain its own police force. While the then Olusegun Obasanjoled Federal Government did not heed the call, Tinubu’s successor, Babatunde Fashola, who sustained the campaign, argued that opposition to establishment of state police structures has largely been driven by an exaggerated, misleading and unfounded precedent that focuses more on the abuse of state police through political interference and manipulation rather than its benefits. The debate on the issue, however, got to a height in 2012, when the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), under the leadership of the then governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, called on the Federal Government to consider the establishment of state police. But, then President Goodluck Jonathan, who held a contrary view, insisted that Nigeria was not yet democratically ripe for the establishment of state police forces as there is a great likelihood that it would be misused. The bid by the governors to have state police was rekindled in 2017, when they set up a committee to look into the possibility of allowing states to establish their own police forces. The committee was headed by the then governor of Kwara State, Abdulfatah Ahmed and then governor of Zamfara State and chairman of the NGF, Abdulaziz Yari, assured Nigerians that the committee will look at the various options and come up with a safe way of policing Nigeria. However, not much was heard about the committee afterward. It was a similar story in 2019, when the umbrella body of governors of the 36 states of the federation toyed with the idea of state police.

Nigeria’s central policing structure

The conception of police force stems from the need for the protection and enforcement of the law, and the Nigeria Police Force is not an exception. It is the brainchild of the British colonial government and dates back to 1861, following the annexation of Lagos. The British Consul charged with the administration of Lagos established a Consular Guard by the Police Ordinance of 1861 to help maintain law and order. The imperialist administration followed this up in 1879, with a 1,200 paramilitary Hausa Constabulary. Seventeen years later, it formed the Lagos Police, and in 1894, the Niger Coast Constabulary in Calabar, under the authority of Niger Coast Protectorate. In 1888, the Royal Niger Company set up the Royal Niger Company Constabulary in Lokoja. These were collapsed in the early 1900s into two; the Northern and the Southern Nigeria Police. Although there was an amalgamation of the northern and southern protectorates in 1914, the two regions maintained their separate police forces until 1930, when they were merged to form the Nigeria Police Force. The merger is what has grown to become the centralised police system although it is on record that the unified structure coexisted with police forces in the then Western and Northern Nigeria (excluding Eastern Region) until the military coup of January 15, 1966, when the provision in the 1963 Constitution, authorising the establishment of local police was abrogated.

Arguments for and against state police

While many are of the view that Nigeria is not yet ripe for state police as there are no guarantees that state the governors will not like in the past, abuse the system, there is no doubt that this is at variance with what operates in most countries that practice the federal system of government. While some cynics of state police believe that its establishment will lead to eventual disintegration of Nigeria because of existential threats, which may force some of the states to use the police under their respective control to the detriment of national interest, those who believe that it is time for establishment of state police, are of the view that that there is an urgent need to amend the constitution to allow for its realisation. A former Minister of Defence, General Aliyu Gusau (rtd), who attributed the rising cases of insecurity to Nigeria’s complex nature, while speaking at the recent graduation ceremony of the Zamfara State Community Protection, said there is the need to rethink the country’s security strategy as the nation is too complex to be secured by the police alone. His words: “With an estimated population of 223.8 million, and a diverse terrain covering 923,768 square kilometers, Nigeria is a difficult country to secure. Therefore, expecting a single police force to patrol and control such a large and complex nation effectively is a very tall order indeed. So, the time has come for us to rethink this strategy in the best interest of our country. “Currently, innocent lives are lost daily as terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery, organised crime, drug trafficking, human trafficking and cultism has become the order of the day in theatres across Nigeria. While perpetrators now act with impunity, additional deployment of the military to hotspots has not achieved the desired results. “However, for it to succeed, strategic consideration should be given to creating appropriate support structures across the board. We must understand that security is a community effort and the responsibility of all, not only the police or armed forces.” A chieftain of apex Igbo body, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Chekwas Okorie, who also spoke on the issue, also told New Telegraph that Nigeria is too large for a central police command. He said: “I have always suggested the need for state police because the nation is large in terms of population and landmass, so the issue of state and community policing should be a priority. You cannot send a Christian Igbo man to Zamfara, a pure Muslim state and expect him to perform as a police officer. First, communication will be an issue. “In the South; you see some policemen posted to the region, who cannot communicate in any form of English even if it is Pidgin English. You will discover that you are in trouble if you don’t have anybody, who speaks Hausa around you any time you encounter them. It has happened to me severally but because I have aides, who speak Hausa, I was able to navigate my way. Once they speak the Hausa language, things get easier, but it shouldn’t be so. “You can imagine what those who are on the lower level of importance in the society go through in the hands of this policemen. This makes some people to have a feeling of an ‘occupation army’ instead of the police. So, I suggest that we should tinkerwith the police structure as intelligence gathering cannot be effective, when people in the local communities do not trust those they are giving such intelligence to.”