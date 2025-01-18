Insecurity And Failure Of Intelligence: Gen Williams has a Point, although…

Share

Recently one of my favourite retired senior military officers, Gen Ishola Williams, continued doing what he loves doing best – bluntly speaking the truth to authority, not minding whether the words are bitter or sweet.

Speaking last Sunday, the retired General, who voluntarily quit the army and gave up his position as the Nigerian Army’s Chief of Defence Training and Planning, over his differences with then Head of State, Gen Sani Abacha in 1993, expressed his displeasure with the inability of the Department of State Services (DSS), National Intelligence Agency (NIA) and the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) to help end the insecurity ravaging virtually every part of the nation.

In the interview he granted a national newspaper, the clearly incensed one-time Commander of Nigerian Army’s Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), held back no punches and even went as far saying: “If they cannot find where the Boko Haram terrorists are getting money from, the government should close them!”

He then asked a very pertinent question: “Is Boko Haram getting money from heaven?”

One recalls the harrowing experiences many of us went through in trying to beat the various deadlines the government gave for us to comply with its various policies, which it argued would enhance the security of the citizens and the nation in general.

Firstly, in March 2011, it became mandatory for users to register our mobile lines with our various networks. This, we were told, would stop people being able to get multiple lines which could be used for underhand purposes.

Then a year later, the National Identification Number (NIN) was launched and then we had to obtain our Bank Verification Number (BVNs) – the 11-digit number that uniquely identifies each bank customer in the country (which we did in 2014).

Then not satisfied with these registrations, on April 15, 2021, the government then made it mandatory for all telephone lines to be linked to our NINs, failure of which would see the lines being barred.

And in all cases, the reasons given by government for subjecting us to all the stress was primarily to enhance security as those carrying out such nefarious activities would no longer be anonymous when mobile lines become easier to trace with faces and addresses attached to them, and owners would have provided their biometrics and other details to GSM operators.

But sadly, like most things in Nigeria, these efforts have not only failed to stem the scourge but it’s clear that things are even getting worse as a recent report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) indicated.

Released roughly a month ago and entitled: Crime Experience and Security Perception Survey (CESPS), it revealed that a staggering N2.23 trillion had been paid as ransom over the 12-month period, from May 2023 to April 2024.

About 51,887,032 crime incidences were experienced by households nationally between May 2023 and April 2024.

The report disclosed that 4.14 million home robbery cases were experienced in the review period. It said less than half (about 36.3 per cent) of the households, who were victims of home robbery, reported their experience to the police.

According to the study, the most common reasons for not reporting crimes included lack of confidence in law enforcement agencies and the belief that police intervention would not result in meaningful action.

It is crystal clear that criminality is a very thriving business, which places additional pressure on the intelligence agencies to garner the precise information with which the security outfits could use to take the fight to the non-state actors.

Unfortunately, intelligence lapses were again exposed in two recent incidents – Borno and Zamfara.

In the Borno case, about 40 farmers and fishermen were killed and an unknown number of people abducted when suspected Boko Haram and its offshoot, Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists, invaded Dumba community last Sunday.

Perhaps, if the intelligence services had got wind of the attack, they would have been able to pass the information to the military that would then have been able to properly mobilise the community to protect them and neutralise the threat.

In the other incident that happened in Zamfara State, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) last Saturday evening, mistakenly hit members of the local vigilantes and local residents in the Tungar Kara community, leaving at least 16 people dead.

Good enough on Tuesday, a high-powered delegation from NAF Headquarters, Abuja, arrived in Zamfara State to conduct an on-the-spot assessment, following the recent tragedy in the state.

The delegation, led by Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Edward Gabkwet, while in the state also paid a courtesy visit to the Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal, where they condoled with the state government over the incident and expressed the Air Force’s commitment to combating terrorism in the region.

He emphasised that the Air Force remains steadfast in its mission to protect lives and property, promising a thorough investigation into the recent incident.

Unfortunately, the latest mistake is coming just a few weeks after a similar one occurred in Sokoto State, where 10 villagers were killed and others wounded when NAF strikes mistakenly hit two communities in Silame LGA.

However, let me quickly point out that such sad incidents are not limited to our nation alone as last month a friendly fire incident saw US forces downing one of their own planes in an apparent “friendly fire” incident over the Red Sea, which was on a mission against Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Thankfully, both pilots ejected from their aircraft and were recovered alive, with one sustaining minor injuries.

But that was a rare case! Unfortunately, we are seeing more frequent mistakes here in Nigeria.

While I will not go as far as Gen Williams who said our intelligence agencies should be “closed” for their inability to fish out the backers of the terrorists, however, I totally agree with him that the government should do a comprehensive review of the nation’s security architecture and overhaul it, if need be, in order to get improved results, which will be visible for all to see. Despite repeated claims by various administrations – including Goodluck Jonathan, Muhammadu Buhari and now President Bola Tinubu – that they are winning the fight against insecurity, it is clear that the government is yet to get a firm grip on the situation that has made the lives of millions of Nigerians a daily struggle for survival.

