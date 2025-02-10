New Telegraph

February 10, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
February 10, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Insecurity: Anambra Residents…

Insecurity: Anambra Residents Set Agenda For New CP

Anambra State residents have asked the newly appointed Commissioner of Police Livingston Uru tuku to tackle the security challenges facing the state headlong.

The immediate past Ohanaeze Ndigbo Vice President-General Damian Ogene said:”We expect the new Commissioner of Police to work in tandem with the Agunechemba Security Squad as well as other sister security organizations because the level of crime and criminality in the state is one that needs a kinetic force and that means taking the bull by the horns.”

Ogene urged the Federal Government to ensure a better relationship between the police and state government in order to stop the blame game.

The Anambra State Association of Town Unions (ASATU) President-General Titis Akpudo advised the new CP to study what is on ground and carry his officers along.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

FX Code: Assessing Market Reactions To Policy Implementation
Read Next

Benin Monarch Issues Guidelines For Mum’s Funeral, 49 Years After
Share
Copy Link
×