Insecurity: Anambra Residents Set Agenda For New CP

Anambra State residents have asked the newly appointed Commissioner of Police Livingston Uru tuku to tackle the security challenges facing the state headlong.

The immediate past Ohanaeze Ndigbo Vice President-General Damian Ogene said:”We expect the new Commissioner of Police to work in tandem with the Agunechemba Security Squad as well as other sister security organizations because the level of crime and criminality in the state is one that needs a kinetic force and that means taking the bull by the horns.”

Ogene urged the Federal Government to ensure a better relationship between the police and state government in order to stop the blame game.

The Anambra State Association of Town Unions (ASATU) President-General Titis Akpudo advised the new CP to study what is on ground and carry his officers along.

