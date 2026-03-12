Insecurity: Anambra Police Convene Capacity Building To Tackle Banditry, Kidnappings

Background

In the history of policing in Anambra State a novelty was introduced in the area of capacity building through training and retraining of men of the Command. The recent training sessions, which lasted for one week, was part of activities by the Command to showcase its combatant readiness.

Just last month, over 300 men of the Anambra Police Command ware promoted to the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), which is indeed the largest number of promotions in one full swoop across the Zone 13 and Zone 9 Commands in the South East. Entrenching capacity building This training programme was given more impetus when the State Governor Professor Charles Soludo chose to sponsor the one-week training after due diligence and discussions with the Command Commissioner Ikioye Orutugu.

This synergy between the Command and the State govern- ment is one that has to a great ex- tent put to rest the wrong impres- sions that state governors cannot work with Police Commissioners of their respective states. This notion is always promoted under the guise that the Commissioners are only answerable to the Inspector General of Police.

Reasons for this epoch promotion is not far-fetch given the fact that Orutugu coming from the combatant background and hav- ing taken part in and commanded several peace keeping missions to some of the most difficult ter- rains across the country, found it instructive for the constables to under go such tough and challenging training in view of the security challenges being faced in the State.

The training, which was held at the Police College Oji in Oji River, Enugu State is said to be the first of its kind where after constables have been trained and enlisted into the force are further made to undergo more capacity building training for efficiency. The Command commenced the Combat and Armed Drills Training for Police constables as part of ongoing efforts to enhance operational capacity and sustain safety across the State.

… technical, interactive engagements

On the first day of the train- ing, the trainees were exposed to comprehensive lectures designed to strengthen their tacti- cal knowledge and professional competence. The session also featured an interactive engagement with the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, AIG Emmanuel Simon Bretet, who addressed the trainees and formally introduced them to the school management and instructors. The AIG outlined the guidelines for the training and emphasised discipline, professionalism, and dedication throughout the exercise.

The training was aimed at equipping the new recruited officers with the necessary combat readiness and operational skills required to effectively discharge their duties in line with global best practices. This marks the beginning of intensive drills and tactical sessions, designed to equip the trainees with the necessary skills, discipline, and combat preparedness required for effective policing.

Orutugu: Charges officers on courage

Orutugu on the second day of the Combat and Armed Drills Training, charged the constables to demonstrate courage, discipline, and a high level of profes- sionalism in the discharge of their duties.

The CP emphasised the importance of mental resilience, strate- gic thinking, combat proficiency, proper weapon handling, and strict adherence to established operational guidelines. He encouraged the trainees to remain focused, committed, and fully prepared to confront emerging security challenges effectively. The combat and armed drills training aims to develop officers into highly capable and formidable security personnel, ready to re- spond decisively and effectively to any emerging threat in the State.

… principles of marksmanship on focus

The training sessions on marksmanship training focused on improving accuracy, weapon handling, safety procedures, and target engagement under different conditions. Marksmanship is the skill or ability to shoot accurately at a target, using a firearm.

It is the precision, control, and accuracy in the use of weapons. The CP also pledged to continue to work closely with the management of the school to ensure the officers are adequately prepared to meet the security initiatives and operational demands of Anambra State.

Ezekiel: Discloses commitment of Command capacity building

The Management Team of the Anambra State Police Command also visited Police Constables attached to the Command during the training programme at the Police College Oji River, in Enugu State. During the visit, the Deputy Commissioner of Police in Charge of Operations, Ibrahim Ezekiel, noted that the Command remains committed to ensuring that the officers receive the best training and exposure necessary to discharge their duties effectively.

He further stressed that the Command will continue to work closely with the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Emmanuel Simon Bretet, and the College’s Management Team to ensure that officers are adequately prepared to meet the security initia- tives and operational demands in Anambra State. The visit also served as an op- portunity to encourage the train- ees to remain disciplined, focused, and committed to the rigorous training programme designed to equip them with the necessary skills, professionalism, and capacity required for modern policing.

… entrenching effective policing

It is not in doubt that this novelty capacity building programme introduced by CP Orutugu should be replicated in all Police Commands across the country due to the increasing challenges in curbing crimes being faced by security operatives both in the Police and other sister security bodies. Observers have also noted that the newly appointed Inspector General of Police should make it a matter of policy that not only constables should be involved in this retraining exercise.

Security watchers and profes- sionals in security sector also commended both Soludo and Orutugu for this initiative, stressing the need for the training programme be made to hold at least once in every two years so as to boost the morale of the men and also emboldened then in the fight against insecurity.

Another point noted is that participants should also be offered some form of stipends and certificate of participation after the week-long training, as this will go along way in encouraging the participant to be fully focused and committed to the training.

Commendation for Soludo

Speaking to this reporter, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga noted that the training is part of making officers and men to brace up to the challenges of insecurity in Anambra State while expressing gratitude to Soludo for ensuring the success of the programme. “The Command wish to express it’s profound gratitude to Governor Charles Soludo and the Anambra State government for his great assistance.

We on our part would continue to reciprocate this gesture by maintaining a crime free Anambra State. “The Command reiterates its commitment to strengthening the capacity of its personnel through continuous training and collaboration with relevant institutions to enhance effective policing and public safety across the State.”

… aligning with IGP Disu’s agenda

Security observers that also noted the timely and important nature of the one-week training sessions, stressing that it is coming at the time a new Inspector General of Police, the 23rd indigenous IGP was being sworn into office by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

With the benefit of hindsight, the noted that it is safe to say that the underlining mission of the training aligned with the vision and agenda of the new the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, who has vowed to superintend over a force that is professionally disciplined and equipped with the right tools and capacity to protect the lives and property of Nigerians.

Disu speaking at the inauguration conference with Strategic Police Managers at the Peacekeeping Conference Centre in Abuja, made known his agenda, with translated to a professionally disciplined and driven force, with zero tolerance for misconduct. He disclosed that the police force of his era must be focussed on responsibility, discipline and service to the Nigerian people, noting that public trust remains the bedrock of effective policing. Professionalism, accountability and transparency, he said are not just going to be the watchwords of his time but actionable matrix and standard of operations (SOP).

No more abuse of power, corruption, extortion, unlawful arrest and other unprofessional conduct within the system. Senior officers, he said, must lead by example, uphold the highest ethical standards and respect human rights to sustain public confidence. As part of his discipline agenda, Disu disclosed plans to strengthen and insulate accountability mechanisms within the Force.

He declared that the Force Provost, Complaints Response Unit and X-Squad would be empowered to investigate allegations of misconduct independently, adding that no officer would be shielded by rank or position. Swift disciplinary measures, including dismissal and prosecution, where necessary, would be the operative word in the force of his era. On institutional reforms, the IGP disclosed that recruitment processes would be comprehensively reviewed to ensure only individuals of sound character and competence are enlisted.

He also noted that training curricula would be updated and modernised to address evolving security threats and align with global best practice, with renewed emphasis on continuous professional development and specialised training. A shift toward intelligence-led, evidence-based and technologydriven policing, he said is very key to the success of his agenda. To this end, he disclosed that Nigeria Police Force would invest in modern investigative tools, digital and cyber forensics, data analytics, surveillance technologies and scientific crime scene management to enhance proactive crime prevention.

Commitment to community policing is also on the plate hence his directive to Commissioners of Police to sustain engagement with traditional rulers, community leaders, youth groups and civil society organisations, noting that security is a shared responsibility. Total, he said would also be on the 2027 general elections, stressing the critical role in election security management. Disu also pledged sustained attention to officers’ welfare, including housing, remuneration, pensions and healthcare, noting that improved morale would enhance service delivery.