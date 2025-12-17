Insecurity: Anambra NLC Joins Nationwide Protest

Anambra State Council of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), on Wednesday, joined the ongoing nationwide protest against insecurity in Nigeria.

In his address shortly after the protest, the state of NLC, Comrade Humphrey Nwafor, said the rally is to draw the attention of the federal government to the worsening security situation across the country.

According to Nwafor, “This action represents a collective cry of anguish and a patriotic call to action over the worsening state of insecurity in our dear country.

“The Nigerian worker can no longer remain silent in the face of relentless bloodshed, kidnappings, banditry, terrorism, communal clashes, and other violent crimes that continue to threaten lives, livelihoods, and national cohesion”.

“From rural communities to urban centres, Nigerians now live in fear-uncertain of their safety at workplaces, on highways, in farms, schools, markets, and even within the supposed safety of their homes”

“As the umbrella body of Nigerian workers, the Nigeria Labour Congress considers the protection of lives and property as fundamental to productivity, economic stability, and social progress”

” A nation that cannot guarantee the safety of its citizens cannot sustain development, attract investment, or secure a dignified and prosperous future for its workforce. Across Nigeria, workers are among the worst victims of this growing insecurity”

“Many have lost colleagues, loved ones, and their means of livelihood. Businesses are shutting down, agricultural production is declining, transportation costs are escalating, and inflationary pressures are intensifying-largely driven by the pervasive insecurity”

” Once again, it is the working people and the poor who bear the heaviest burden of this national crisis”

This peaceful protest rally is neither an act of hostility nor a declaration of confrontation against the government.

“Rather, it is a constitutional, lawful, and moral demand for urgent, decisive, and coordinated action to address the security challenges confronting our nation”

“We call on the Federal Government to significantly strengthen its efforts, provide adequate support, modern equipment, and welfare for our security personnel, and adopt more effective strategies, as the measures currently in place have proven insufficient to guarantee the safety of citizens across the country”

“The Nigeria Labour Congress remains committed to peaceful engagement, national unity, and the collective struggle for a safer, just, and more secure Nigeria where workers and citizens can live and work without fear, he said.