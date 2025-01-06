Insecurity: Anambra Has Come To Jesus

Share

Nigeria has become one of the most unsafe places to live on planet earth. The past 10 years or more, has been a ‘Hail Mary’ and pure horror for citizens due to the activities of criminals who trade in organ harvesting, illicit drugs production and distribution, armed robbery, banditry, kidnap for ransom, land grabbing, hire for pay murder and assassination.

Wondering why the spiralling doom? Money is the ultimate reason. Societal values took a nose dive. Once you make it, however, you make it; you are respected and venerated by a lustful society with bands of idiots as cheerleaders.

According to a Facebook user named “Sir Fred”, crime pays in Nigeria because we have so many sub sectors of our economy through which all sorts of illicit money can be made and no one cares a hoot:

“We have the religious sub-sector populated by prosperity preachers and miracle merchants, we have the fraud sector also known as yahoo-yahoo, we have the roadblocks sub-sector manned by police and military who rob the citizens they are meant to protect, we have the evil servants in the civil service who despite their slave wages live larger than life, we have the politicians who are nothing but expert looters.

“Only in Nigeria will the parliament abdicate their primary duty of debating the merits and demerits of a bill placed before them. All my life, I had believed the job of the parliament is to at-least talk, but not in Nigeria.”

Talking of protecting civilians, not even the security agents are safe from the epidemic of violence that has engulfed the country. Security agents are also targets of random attacks, killings and destruction by criminals whose aim is defrocking. Policing in Nigeria since the 80s has been an issue.

The force has a reputation of reckless use of brute force and unbridled corruption, but the October 2020 #EndSARS violent protest was exploited by criminals who infiltrated the protest to target security infrastructures thereby further weakening the capacity of the police to enforce law and order across the country.

Despite failing in its primary duty of securing lives and properties within her jurisdiction, the Federal Government as per the 1999 CFRN still controls policing by running a centralised police system in a federation. This in my opinion is not healthy. The rapid increase in crime has prompted agitation for state police.

No matter where you stand on the issue, most crimes are local hence the need for state-controlled community policing. There is no better time to experiment with state policing than now that the country is lying on its back with no better idea on how to solve the security crisis.

Only a madman continues to perform a similar routine hoping to get a different outcome. When an experiment consistently fails, the only next option is change. Quoting a ‘Daily Trust’ report of December 18, 2024, in one year 614,937 Nigerians were killed and another 2.2 million abducted.

A combination of these figures is well over the populations of countries like San Marino, Saint Lucia, Samoa, Seychelles, Dominica, Maldives, Micronesia, Kiribati, Andorra, Grenada, St Vincent and Grenadines, Palau. Marshall Island, Vatican City, Tuvalu, Nauru, Liechtenstein, Saint Kitts and Nevis.

Quoting the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) report, Daily Trust further reported that a total of N2.3 trillion was paid as ransom, averaging N2.7 million per incident.

This is scary and damning. According to the NBS report, Anambra tops the chart on the list of kidnaps for ransom payment.

The data may be wrong due to widespread unreported cases by victims who are too afraid to report their experience or do not trust the police to protect them.

In many cases the victims prefer to deal directly with their abductors to avoid becoming victims of police exploitation or having their cases frustrated and abandoned. On the other hand, the police argue that without formal reports of incidents they are helpless.

In truth there is little the police can do without citizens’ cooperation. Citizens who see something should be able to say something. There must be a way to revive police public trust and confidence. This is a tight rope we must walk or we are all doomed.

