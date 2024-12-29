Insecurity Anambra Govt Warns Against Fake News

Share

Anambra State government has warned against the peddling of fake news over the issue of insecurity in the area, contending that some online videos about kidnapping and killings never happened in the state.

The State government further said, that while the state government is pulling all stops in battling insecurity in the area some people it described as fifth columnists who are being sponsored by the opposition parties are neck deep in throwing spanners into its good works.

According to the Deputy Chief Of Staff and Chief of Protocol to Gov Charles Soludo Chief Chinedu Nwoye;

“Our attention has been drawn to some videos in the Social Media alleging that those incidents of Kidnapping and killings happened in Anambra state while it is not true ”

“Incidents occur in other states and they claim it is in Anambra I remember one video of a Lexus Rx 300 that trended last week and they said it happened in Isu Anambra state but it is not true and it is even an old video of an incident that happened in another state ”

“The peddler was not even speaking Anambra dialect and we have many Isu communities in Igbo land and they could not specify where ”

“There are also other videos of incidents that happened somewhere in the North and they alleged that Fulani Herdsmen did it in Anambra state which is not true ”

“We all know how it was in the past during our campaigns and I and some of my friends in APGA uniform attended a funeral in the state and the mourners asked us to leave hurriedly because of the party uniform that we were putting on for the fear of the unknown gunmen coming there to attack people ”

“, Even at the campaign rally I had to crawl out of my car because of the shooting but today all these things are coming to an end because of the zero tolerance the Gov Charles Soludo administration has on crime and criminality ”

“Even here in Orumba North everyone is wearing party uniform today; you cannot wear this uniform here if it were to be those days ” he said.

Nwoye reiterated the resolve of the state government to free all the Communities in Anambra from crime noting that from January 1st 2025 the operation Udo Ga Di security operations would commence and no criminal in the bushes or in any community would be spared.

