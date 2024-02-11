Insecurity: Alia, Suswam, Ortom Seek End To Killings In Sankera

…I’ll strengthen open grazing law to curtail Benue attacks – Alia

Benue State Governor, Rev. Father Hyacinth Alia, and, two former governors of the state, Gabriel Suswam and Samuel Ortom have called for an end to banditry in the Sankera axis of the state for the return of enduring peace and development of the communities.

Sankera is made up Ukum, Logo, and Katsina-Ala Local Government Areas and is the territory of the slain most wanted militia leader, Terwase Akwaza alias Gana.

The communities have not known peace in the past couple of years due to banditry, and kidnappings among other criminal activities.

The trio laid bare their feelings in their respective funeral orations in honour of one-time members of the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Chief Abu King Shuluwa at the weekend.

Governor Alia said banditry has done the people more harm than good and has thwarted development in the affected communities, stressing that it must end for the return of enduring peace.

He reiterated the determination of his administration to strengthen the Open Grazing Law promulgated during Ortom’s administration to curtail attacks on communities by insurgents, which he emphasized has come to stay.

Governor Alia said the late King Shuluwa died fighting for the peace of his subjects adding that his death should also mark the end of banditry in the area.

He said until peace returns in the three LGAs, development would continue to elude them as nobody would invest in an insecure environment.

The governor who appealed to youths of the area who are currently in the bush to return home, said he has good plans for them, stressing further that

at the appropriate time, the Sankera traditional council would sit and decide where the new king would come from.

Also, former Governor, Sen Gabriel Suswam said the late king was a fulfilled man who was outspoken and a courageous man.

Senator Suswam said the people of Sankera have lost a great man who never had enemies despite his several years in politics before he became king, stressing that it was the constitutional responsibility of the governor to appoint second and first-class chiefs in the state.

Immediate past Governor of the state, Chief Samuel Ortom, represented by Dr. Cletus Tyokyaa, said Chief Shuluwa would be greatly missed and urged the people of Sankera to give peace a chance for development to strive.

The paramount ruler of the Tiv nation, the Tor Tiv, Prof. James Ayatse said King Shuluwa was buried as a proper Tiv monarch.

Represented by Tor Kwande, HRM Chief Ambrose Iyorter, Prof Ayatse sued for peace in Sankera which has witnessed unprecedented banditry activities for over a decade now.