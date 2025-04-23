Insecurity: Alia, Ortom, Suswam, Elder Statesmen Meet With Tiv Tiv

Share

In a show of unity, Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State, alongside former governors Chief Samuel Ortom and Senator Gabriel Suswam, met with the paramount ruler of the Tiv nation, His Royal Majesty, Orchivirigh Professor James Ortese Iorzua Ayatse, in a high-level gathering aimed at addressing the deepening security crisis affecting Tiv communities across the state and beyond.

The meeting, held under the auspices of the Supreme Council of the Tiv, took place at the Tor Tiv’s Palace in Gboko Local Government Area. It brought together some of the most influential figures of Tiv descent, including elder statesmen, political leaders, traditional rulers, and religious figures.

Also in attendance were former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Michael Kaase Aondoakaa (SAN), current and former senators, members of the House of Representatives, state commissioners, and other key stakeholders from Tiv-speaking areas.

The central agenda of the gathering was the worsening security situation in Benue State, particularly in rural Tiv communities, where frequent attacks by armed herdsmen, incidents of banditry, kidnappings, and a general breakdown of law and order have left thousands displaced and livelihoods destroyed.

Addressing journalists after the meeting, the Tor Tiv described the gathering as a “historic and necessary convergence of Tiv leadership at all levels,” emphasizing that the safety, dignity, and survival of the Tiv people must be prioritized above all else.

“The Tiv Nation is under siege,” he declared. “We can no longer watch helplessly while our people are slaughtered, our communities destroyed, and our future threatened. We have come together today as sons and daughters of Tiv land to speak with one voice and forge a collective path forward.”

Governor Alia, while acknowledging the gravity of the crisis, reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to restoring peace and security. He stressed the importance of a coordinated response involving community leaders, security agencies, and strong federal support.

“We must build trust and work in unity to secure our people,” Alia said. “No community will be left behind in our efforts to restore peace and rebuild lives.”

Former Governor Ortom called for immediate action, urging Tiv leaders to rise above political affiliations for the common good. “Our people are being killed, our farmers are afraid to go to their farms,” he said. “We must speak with one voice and act with urgency.”

Senator Suswam commended the Tor Tiv for initiating the meeting, adding that the road to peace would require vigilance, cooperation, and sustained engagement with national security and political institutions.

The closed-door session concluded with a series of resolutions, including the formation of a standing security and reconciliation committee. The committee will be tasked with coordinating community-based intelligence, strengthening inter-clan unity, and formulating a comprehensive peace framework for the affected regions.

Leaders also resolved to intensify engagement with the Presidency, the National Assembly, and federal security agencies to seek urgent interventions.

The summit comes at a critical moment for Benue State, particularly in restive areas such as Logo, Guma, Ukum, and Katsina-Ala, where violence continues to disrupt farming activities and threaten the social fabric of communities.

Share