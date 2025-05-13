Insecurity: Alia Debunks Raising N300bn To Launder Image Abroad Over Killings

Share

Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia yesterday debunked the allegations by a group, Network for Transparent Governance (NTG), that he had raised N300 billion to launder his image abroad bothering on the killings of innocent people of the state by armed herdsmen terrorists.

The governor described the allegation as ludicrous and a desperate attempt to stir ethnic tensions in the state.

The leadership of NTG led by its President, one Dennis Agema and Secretary General, Oliver Omenka, have in their assessment of the Alia’s administration, described it as “two years of failed governance” which they claimed “has zero regard for transparency”, has failed to protect the people from ongoing armed Fulani herdsmen attacks across many local government areas and gross abuse of office among other things for which they claimed the governor has traveled overseas to launder his image using the Fulani people using the state’s funds amounting to N300 billion.

But in a swift reaction, the governor said: “He was at Harvard University on the invitation of the Department of African and African-American Stud – ies to present a paper on the topic “Democracy and Economic Growth in Nigeria” in a seminar under the theme: “Nigeria in the World.”

