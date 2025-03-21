Insecurity: Alia Calls On FG To Ban Open Grazing

Share

As the conflict between nomadic herdsmen and farmers across the country worsens, Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, on Friday called on the Federal Government to ban open grazing nationwide and embrace ranching as the best option for animal husbandry.

Alia made this call during the opening of a two-day maiden Benue Livestock Summit, themed “Re-imagining the Future of Livestock Production in Nigeria for Economic Sufficiency,” held in Makurdi, the State capital.

The Governor said, “One of the critical takeaways I expect from this summit is an articulated roadmap for establishing ranches.

“The failure to develop model ranches in collaboration with farmers and the private sector has hindered livestock growth.

“We are poised to close this gap by operationalizing ranches and empowering farmers to expand beyond subsistence backyard livestock rearing.”

He further reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the Prohibition of Open Grazing and Ranches Establishment Law 2017 (as amended), expressing hope that the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development will lead national legislative reforms to prohibit open grazing and promote ranch establishment nationwide.

“This first Benue Livestock Summit marks the formal launch of a strategic partnership between Benue State, the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development, and global livestock stakeholders.

“A revitalized livestock sector will not only address food insecurity but also create wealth and vast value-chain opportunities, making Nigeria a key player in the global livestock industry. Benue is fully aligned with this vision,” the Governor noted.

Alia also sought the Minister’s support in attracting foreign direct investment into Benue’s pig industry, citing the state’s economic, cultural, and social advantages, and stressing that the value chain holds tremendous potential for the citizenry.

He said his administration is currently expanding arable lands and cultivating crops that serve as raw materials for livestock feeds.

Identifying livestock development as a key driver of economic growth, he stressed that his administration was committed to establishing ten feed mills and ten hatcheries in each of the senatorial districts of the State, as well as setting up nine agricultural training centres to train extension workers and bridge the extension-worker–farmer gap.

Speaking further, the Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Murktar Maiha, said that the creation of the Ministry is a clarion call for wealth creation, new jobs, and overall national economic transformation.

Maiha explained that the mandate of the Ministry at the federal level is to modernize the sector and create economic opportunities through the production and marketing of animals ranging from cattle, chemos, donkeys, pigs, goats, sheep, horses, rabbits, to grass-cutters, among others.

He noted that the livestock sector has several value chains that enable any Nigerian to commence and grow a livestock business, including commercial pasture production.

He commended Governor Hyacinth Alia for establishing the Bureau for Livestock Development and appointing competent personnel to manage the office, promising the federal government’s sustained support to steer the bureau’s affairs.

In an address, the Director-General of the Bureau of Livestock Development and Trans-boundary Animal Diseases Control, Aondoakaa Ansambe, said the summit underscores the government’s unwavering commitment to harnessing the vast potential of the livestock sector and transforming it into a key driver of economic growth, job creation, and food security.

Ansambe added that the summit aptly reflected the urgency of rethinking the strategies, policies, and approaches of government in the face of emerging global challenges.

He described the livestock sector as a critical component of Nigeria’s economy, contributing significantly to GDP, employment, trade, agribusiness, and food production.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

