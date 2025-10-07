New Telegraph

October 7, 2025
Insecurity: Council Of State, Police To Meet Tinubu Thursday

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, has invited members of the Council of State and the Police Council to a strategic security meeting scheduled for Thursday, October 9, 2025.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Director of Information and Public Relations, Segun Imohiosen. The meeting will be held in a hybrid format at the Council Chambers, Aso Villa.

The session with the Council of State will commence at 1 p.m., followed by the Police Council meeting at 2 p.m., and members are expected to participate either physically or virtually.

According to the Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Affairs Office, Emanso Umobong, the meeting aims to address matters of national importance, including key issues affecting national security and policing.

The statement added that the high-level engagement reflects President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to tackling pressing national challenges and strengthening the country’s security framework.

