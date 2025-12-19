…Lauds Tinubu’s Management Of National Security

Nigeria’s Senate President, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, on Thursday, endorsed the death penalty for kidnappers following the recent rescue of kidnapped children in Kebbi and Niger States.

This was as the former Governor of Akwa Ibom State hailed President Bola Tinubu’s management of national security, vowing the Senate’s support for effective laws that would act as a deterrent to violent crimes, which includes capital punishment for kidnapping.

Speaking at the 14th National Caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja, Akpabio lauded what he described as the President’s “Decisive leadership” in confronting insecurity and restoring regional stability.

The Senate President also offered prayers for the safe return of the remaining abductees and extended condolences to the military personnel and civilians who lost their lives during recent rescue operations.

“We condole with families who have lost loved ones, including members of the armed forces who died protecting lives and property. We will stand with their families in this moment of grief,” he said.

Akpabio further applauded Tinubu’s prompt intervention to restore democracy in the Benin Republic. “If our neighbours are not stable, Nigeria cannot be stable,” he said, emphasising the Senate’s backing.

He also added new legislative measures aimed at deterrence, stating that kidnapping has now been placed on the same legal footing as terrorism.

“Kidnappers will face the death sentence once the President assents to the bill,” he said, warning that failure to enforce capital sanctions risks further jailbreaks and killings.

While commenting on party politics, Akpabio took cognisance of what he described as a new wave of alignment behind the APC, just as he welcomed recently defected governors, including the Plateau State governor, and credited National Chairman Dr Nentawe Yilwatda for consolidating gains, adding that the party has become inspiring to other political leaders.

He further advised the new governors to work respectfully with party elders in their states, citing his own political relationship in Akwa Ibom.

“Thank them for tolerating you, for accommodating you, for accepting you,” he said.

He made mention of an earlier leadership tussle in the South-East, Akpabio noted that lessons had been learned and called for cross-state harmony as more governors are admitted into the party.

“At the end, this should result in bloc votes and victory for the APC come 2027,” he said.