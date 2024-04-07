Insecurity: Ajaka Urges State Of Emergency To End Killings In Kogi

The gubernatorial candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the last governorship election in Kogi State, Alhaji Muri Yakubu Ajaka has condemned the reoccurring killing of innocent Kogites in Bagana, Otutubatu, Iyade, Agbenema, Agojeju-Odo and other affected communities in Omala Local Government Area of the state.

Alhaji Ajaka, in a statement in Abuja called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to quickly wade into the worsening security situation in the state and declare a state of emergency to end the incessant senseless killings.

The statement read, ” I condemn in strong terms the reoccurring maiming and killing of innocent Kogites in Bagana, Otutubatu, Iyade, Agbenema, Agojeju-Odo and other affected communities in Omala local government area of Kogi state.

” The life of every Kogite is sacred and important and it is the responsibility of the state government to protect the masses against internal and external aggression. It is high time the state government sat up to its primary responsibility of securing Kogi state.

” I urge the current occupants of Lugard House to put an end to the crises and heightened insecurity in Kogi state by mobilising all the resources needed to solve the present conflict and to prevent future occurrences or step aside. The security apparatus of the state should be deployed to maintain order and stability in the affected areas immediately.

” I call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s led Federal Government to intervene in the matter since the state government has failed the people. I am certain that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will not allow his government to be overrun with insecurity in any part of the country and therefore, Kogi state should not be allowed to turn into a killing field.

” The safety of lives is the first priority in governance, if the current leadership cannot handle the crises let the Federal

The government steps into the crisis. To this end, Mr President should declare a state of emergency in Kogi state because over 35 people were brutally killed and the state government is doing absolutely nothing about it.

” I am also appealing to the Inspector General of Police, all the Service Chiefs and the National Security Adviser to swiftly intervene and thoroughly investigate the cause of the persistent crisis. I seek humanitarian assistance for those displaced by the conflict.

” I share in the grief of the families of those that lost their lives in the unfortunate incident and call on the people to be steadfast and cooperate with the men of our security forces for the restoration of peace”