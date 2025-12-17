Addressing Journalists, Sowore stated that the country is facing a worsening security crisis, accusing the federal government of failing to protect Nigerians.

“For the civil society, the country is bleeding, and the bleeding must stop immediately. Nigeria’s leadership has failed to protect Nigerians at this time.

“People are getting kidnapped from places of worship, whether you’re a Muslim or Christian. We’ve over 250 kids still in captivity in Niger State, and everybody is behaving as if it’s normal, and everybody is moving on.

“We even have our soldiers, members of the air force, captured by Burkina Faso, and it looks like everything has broken down irretrievably, and we’ve a duty to keep mobilising Nigerians to say, ‘Enough is enough.’

Meanwhile, security personnel have been deployed to the area, including officers of the Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).