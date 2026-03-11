Insecurity: Aiyedatiwa Reads Riot Act To Criminals, Meets Fulani Leaders

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, on Tuesday met with fulani leaders in the state noting that his administration would deal decisively with kidnappers and their collaborators.

The Governor gave the stern warning during a meeting with stakeholders and leaders of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) in the state, where security concerns, particularly the resurgence of kidnapping were discussed.

Aiyedatiwa expressed worry over recurring incidents of abduction, killings in some parts of the state.

He recalled that a community had recorded three kidnapping cases within the last two months, a development he described as worrisome.

“Crime is usually carried out by syndicates, some Fulani, some locals. Some provide information about movements while others take victims into the forest,” he stated.

Also, the Governor disclosed that security agencies had arrested about 90 suspects in connection with kidnapping and related crimes in the state, adding that some of those arrested were already making confessional statements.

“If investigations trace any criminal activity to anyone, whether they have legitimate business or not, they will be treated like criminals. No godfather, sponsor or collaborator will be spared,” he added.

The Governor referred to a protest by youths at Ilu Abo area who had blocked a road junction over the incidents, saying that representatives of the community’s landlords’ association had met with him a day earlier and discussions had been held on steps to improve security in the area.

He said, “Just yesterday, representatives of the landlords’ association of that community were here with me and we had discussions. We agreed on what we have to do there.

“I have directed the Commissioner of Police to immediately deploy a minimum of two vehicles to the police post in that place as requested. But despite that, they still went ahead with the protest.”

While acknowledging the frustration of residents over the incidents, Aiyedatiwa criticised the protest, saying such actions could easily be hijacked by hoodlums.

The Governor explained that the meeting with stakeholders formed part of ongoing consultations aimed at preventing security threats before they escalate.

“This is the second meeting this year. As I promised before, these engagements will continue from time to time. It is not only when there are crises that we will meet,” he said.

Governor Aiyedatiwa revealed that intelligence reports had indicated that some criminal elements displaced by security operations in neighbouring states such as Kwara and Kogi might be attempting to move into Ondo State.

According to him, many of the suspects reportedly move under the cover of cattle herding routes, using cattle as shields while moving at night.

He said the government could not stop legitimate cattle rearing businesses, noting that cattle trading remained an important economic activity.

However, he stressed the need for cooperation with herders’ associations to identify criminal elements hiding within the system.

“We know many of you are doing legitimate businesses. But there are some who rustle cattle or use cattle as shield to move into territories. You are the ones who can identify them because you know your profession and your people. Some of your members are also victims of cattle rustling,” he said.

The Governor warned that security agencies might be forced to intensify operations if collaboration failed, a situation he said could also affect innocent herders and their cattle.

He therefore urged leaders of the association to provide intelligence that would help security agencies identify criminals.

“As long as I remain governor, anybody can live freely in any part of the country, including Ondo State. But when you are here, obey the law of the land and conduct your business within the ambit of the law,” he said.

The Governor said the government was considering requests from the Fulani community to establish vigilante groups among their members to assist in security operations. However, he stressed that such arrangements would require approval and supervision from security agencies.

Governor Aiyedatiwa also disclosed that the government was working on providing logistics support for surveillance efforts within the herders’ community.

In his welcome address, the Special Adviser on Union Matters and Special Duties, Bola Taiwo, said the meeting was convened to enable leaders of the Fulani community brief the governor on steps they intended to take to address insecurity in the state.

He noted that previous engagements had emphasised the need for cooperation between the government and stakeholders.

Speaking on behalf of Fulani leaders, the Chairman of the state chapter of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, Ali Abubakar Maunde, said insecurity in the state had become a concern for all stakeholders.

He explained that representatives from the northern senatorial district were unable to attend the meeting because of the protest in their area.

Maunde said the association had been collaborating with security agencies and government officials, but stressed that criminal activities should not be blamed solely on Fulani herders.

“There are many people behind these crimes, not just Fulani alone. But we, as representatives of the Fulani, are working day and night to eradicate bad elements among us,” he said.

He disclosed that the association planned to engage Fulani communities across the state and work with security agencies at the local government level to identify and eliminate criminal elements.

He also proposed the establishment of Fulani vigilante groups made up of herders who were familiar with the forests and grazing routes.

According to him, such groups would help in identifying criminals and improving security.