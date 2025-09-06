Insecurity: Aiyedatiwa Meets Miyetti Allah, Arewa Community

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has met with the Arewa community and representatives of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) in the state, in a bid to foster and curb insecurity.

Speaking at the meeting held at the government house ground, Aiyedatiwa reiterated his administration’s determination to safeguard the lives and property of all residents, irrespective of religion, ethnicity, or cultural background.

Governor Aiyedatiwa commended the Hausa community for sustaining the relative peace enjoyed in the state and encouraged them to continue to foster unity, live harmoniously in their communities, and steer clear of acts capable of tarnishing their image.

He emphasised that security is a collective responsibility, while reaffirming his government’s resolve to provide adequate protection for everyone across the state.

Also speaking, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Jamiu Ekungba, explained that the meeting was aimed at promoting unity, religious tolerance, and stronger security collaboration among communities.

In his remarks, Secretary to the Sarkin Hausa in Ondo State, Mr. Abdulsalam Musa, who spoke on behalf of the community, called for improved social amenities and infrastructure, such as health centres, as well as formal recognition of Hausa monarchs in the state.

Those present at the event included the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Taiwo Fasoranti; Commander of Amotekun Corps, Mr. Adetunji Adeleye; Sarkin Hausa of the 18 local government areas in Ondo State; and the Chief Imam of Akure, Alhaji Yayi Akorede, among others.