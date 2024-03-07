Insecurity: Aisha Yesufu Calls Out Obaseki, Says Edo Residents No Longer Go To Farm

Aisha Yesufu, a socio-political activist and prominent member of the Labour Party (LP) has criticised the Edo State Government for allegedly neglecting to address the state’s security issue.

Yesufu stated this on Thursday via her verified X page in reaction to the tragic death of a female farmer in the state.

The co-covener of the #BringBackOurGirls claimed that women in Etsako West are no longer interested in farming because they are afraid they will be killed or raped by rapacious attackers.

READ ALSO:

She, however, alleged that policies that “can be deciphered by experts” are causing the state administration to become sidetracked.

The post reads, “Most of the women in Etsako West no longer go to farms for fear of being raped or killed. Abductions on the farms are on the high.

“Men that now go to farms face abduction yet the Edo State Government is busy on policies that can be deciphered by experts.”