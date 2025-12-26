Officials of Tangaza Local Government Area in Sokoto State have confirmed that the US Military had carried out an offensive against some Lakurawa bandit enclaves in the Sokoto axis on Thursday night, December 25.

New Telegraph gathered that the operations had raided multiple Lakurawa Bandits’ hideouts following the strikes.

The area which shares borders with the Niger Republic also witnessed serious attacks by the foreign bandits popularly “Lakurawa”.

The council confirmed that the operations, which started on Thursday around 10 pm and ended by 12:15 am had affected Warriya and Alkasim villages in Tangaza local government area of Sokoto State.

Lakurawa is an armed group affiliated with the Islamic State Sahel Province, operating in Mali, Niger, and Kebbi and Sokoto States.

The group has been responsible for several attacks in the region, and the Nigerian military has been conducting operations against them.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump on his social media handle stated that the United States has launched a powerful strike against ISIS terrorists in Sokoto State, Nigeria.

It had claimed to have neutralised many ISIL terrorists.

According to US President Donald Trump, the strike targeted ISIS hideouts in Sokoto State, where they have been attacking and killing Christians.

Trump warned that if they don’t stop killing Christians in Nigeria, they will face severe consequences.

The US used its naval base in Spain to launch Tomahawk missiles towards Sokoto State.

The Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement confirming the strike, saying it was carried out with the approval of the Nigerian government to crush terrorist forces and avoid civilian casualties.

However, a suspected explosive device from the missile reportedly fell in Jabo village, Tambuwal Local Government Area of Sokoto State, causing panic among residents.

The US strike aims to degrade ISIS capabilities, and further action will be taken if the violence continues.

The Nigerian government has emphasised that terrorist violence affects both Muslims and Christians, and the US should avoid making assumptions about religious persecution.