Insecurity Aimed At Destabilising Nigeria –Northern Reps

Chairman of the Northern Caucus in the House of Representatives Alhassan Ado Doguwa has said security issues across the country are an attempt to destabilise Nigeria. Doguwa, who said the crisis is neither religious, tribal or political, said this yesterday on the floor of the House.

He said: “Constitutionally, security is a central responsibility, but subnationals share accountability. “Every member here can recount the security crisis in their constituencies.

“This is not a religious fight, not political, not tribal. It is a calculated attempt to destabilise the Nigerian state.” He added: “If care is not taken, as we approach 2027, our political processes may be jeopardised.

“How do we conduct peaceful elections when communities are ravaged by bandits, kidnappers, militants and saboteurs? “Even our oil-producing region — the nation’s economic lifeline — is facing threats from militant groups. “This House must not assume it is outside the government.

“We are part of the government. If government fails, we also fail. We must intensify oversight. “We can declare a legislative emergency. What laws are we making when the country is drenched in blood and tears?”