New Telegraph

May 17, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Insecurity: AIG Solicits…

Insecurity: AIG Solicits For Prayer, Support From Oba Of Benin

The new Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police, Zone 5 Headquarters, Benin City, AIG Arungua Udo Nwauzei, has solicited for prayer and support of His Royal Majesty, Ewuare II, Oba of Benin over the fight against crime and criminality in the zone.

Speaking when he visited the Oba Palace in Benin City, Nwauzei also apologized for alleged misconduct by some Police personnel serving in the Zone, comprising Bayelsa, Delta, and Edo States.

Accompanied by the Senior Police Officers in the Zone, AIG Nwauzei said, “Police are here for us to have a safe society and at the same time, to bring to your attention that we are still here as servants in this Kingdom; in any situation where we may err, we plead with you to speak to us as your own subjects, not throwing away the baby with the bathwater.

“We also want to assure you that going forward, we are ready to deepen our relationship with you in service, especially, so that this era of your leadership will forever be remembered for being a peaceful one,” according to AIG Nwauzei.

In his remarks, His Royal Majesty, Ewuare II, CFR, Oba of Benin, pledged the support of the traditional institution in the security of the lives and property of Nigerians.

“We will try to ensure that the baby and bathwater are not thrown away. “We will do our best; God bless you. May your tenure be successful,” he said.

Post Views: 36

Read Previous

We Look Forward To New Partnership, IYC Tells Tinubu
Read Next

24-Year-Old Solomon Ukoha manufacture Transformer, Electricity

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023