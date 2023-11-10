Insecurity: A’Ibom Remains Safe For Investors, Tourists, ARISE Ambassadors Replies UK

Against the backdrop of the recent inclusion of Akwa Ibom State among states to avoid by United Kingdom citizens by its foreign commonwealth and development office, a renowned socio-political group, ARISE Ambassadors has described the state incision as curious and rudely shocking.

The United Kingdom in its recent report has raised an alarm over the likelihood of terrorist attacks in Nigeria, including indiscriminate attacks against crowded public locations.

It advised its citizens against undertaking trips to Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Gombe, Kaduna, Katsina, Zamfara states, and riverine areas of Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Cross River states.

In the advice by the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), Britons are also advised against undertaking non-essential trips to Bauchi, Kano, Jigawa, Niger, Sokoto, Kogi States and within 20km of the border with Niger in Kebbi State, Abia State,

Addressing Journalists on Friday in Uyo Akwa ibom state capital, the Director of Special Duties of the ARISE Ambassadors Mr Paul Ufot maintained that it is illogical to smuggle Akwa Ibom State with no history of insecurity in the recent past into the list of States with security challenges.

According to him, ” Putting Akwa Ibom State in the same category with some northern States with known security challenges is like mentioning the living among the dead.

“For the records, peace and security was one of the major achievements of the immediate past administration of Mr Udom Emmanuel who even won awards and recognition at the global level. Peace reigned in Akwa Ibom State for eight unbroken years”.

Ufot highlighted that Governor Umo Eno is not just sustaining that huge feat from his predecessor, but has even upped the ante of peace and security in the State through different innovations and programmes.

He added, “It is in furtherance of the sustainable peace and security praxis in Akwa Ibom State that has necessitated the creation of the novel and nascent Ministry of Internal Security and Waterways Management by Governor Umo Eno.

“This has further clamped any noticeable wobbly legs of the table of peace and security in Akwa Ibom State”.

He opined that Governor Umo Eno has a fantastic working relationship with the security agencies in the State, and has supported them effectively stressing that the security agencies have cooperated immensely and professionally in discharging their duties. “This picture forecloses an unlikely security breach in the State” he averred.

Speaking further the Director of Special Duties pointed out that the governor has equally shown commitment to averting crime and insecurity through the engagement of youths in lucrative ventures and appointments which makes violence unattractive to them.

“Very importantly, Governor Umo Eno’s peaceful mien has made him overlook even those who abuse and call him names. To him, nothing is worth the peace of the State.

“One then wonders why and where the UK allegedly made such wild projections, knowing that it is capable of sending nonexistent fears down the spines of the residents and other Nigerians.

*It is disappointing that such prophecies of doom are gradually watering down the credibility of information originating from the West.

According to the group, “This is reminiscent of similar failed prophecies that preceded the conduct of the 2015 Presidential election where the United States of America predicated in vain that the election will lead to the breaking up of Nigeria. Of course, such never came to pass.

“While we are not foreclosing of ruling out the importance of credible security information, we believe that security experts do not just lay unfounded claims but based on credible intelligence.

“On that grounds, we fault the report by the UK”.