Insecurity: Afenifere Urges FG To Enforce Anti-Terrorism Laws

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organization Afenifere has called on the Federal Government to urgently enforce existing anti-terrorism legislation and implement the National Counter-Terrorism Strategy (NACTEST) in response to a recent surge in terrorist attacks across Nigeria’s North East, North Central, and North West regions.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi, Afenifere also expressed deep concern over kidnapping incidents in parts of the South West.

Ajayi identified multiple root causes fueling insecurity, including poorly governed territories, porous borders, proliferation of weapons, complicity of state actors, ethno-religious tensions, and economic motivations such as unemployment and the lure of quick wealth. He further highlighted the destabilizing influence of foreign interests, illegal mining, climate-driven resource conflicts, and the recruitment of uneducated youths into extremist networks.

Citing data from the Institute for Economics and Peace, Ajayi noted that Nigeria’s Global Terrorism Index rose from an average of 7.09 between 2003 and 2014 to 9.12 in 2015, dipping thereafter but climbing again to 7.66 in 2024. He warned that without decisive action “organized crime and terrorism will continue to thrive” under conditions of weak governance and endemic corruption.

To combat the menace, Afenifere recommended; Immediate enforcement of the Terrorism (Prevention) Act 2011 (as amended) and full operationalization of NACTEST, Community-level peacebuilding initiatives that combine incentives with sanctions, Promotion of ranching and strict enforcement of anti-open grazing laws, Review of amnesty provisions for terrorists and kidnappers, Establishment of state police through constitutional amendment, Enhanced funding, training, and inter-agency cooperation for security and intelligence services, Strict sanctions against politicians who exploit insecurity for political gain, Strengthened socio-economic programs—particularly youth empowerment under President Tinubu—to address underlying drivers of violence.

“A safe and stable Nigeria depends on our collective resolve to enforce existing laws, strengthen institutions, and reduce socio-economic vulnerabilities,” Afenifere stated, urging prompt government action to stem the tide of violence and restore public confidence.

